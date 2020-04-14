OnePlus 8 Launch Event Time: How To Watch OnePlus 8 Unveiling On Live Stream?

OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 8 series of smartphones today. It is expected to unveil the OnePlus 8, along with OnePlus 8 Pro and possibly the OnePlus 8 Lite. The upstart phone manufacturer may also have a few surprises up its sleeve.

Also Read | Download Disney Plus Hotstar App: Check How To Download And Subscribe To The Service

OnePlus 8 launch event time and how to stream online?

OnePlus plans to show off its range of smartphones on Tuesday, April 14. The event starts at 8:30 PM for those tuning in, in India. Given the virtual nature of everything these days, the launch event will only be live-streamed. It will be available on the OnePlus India YouTube channel and you can watch it here.

Also Read | Why Is Snapchat Not Working Today? Check What's The Issue And The Current Status

OnePlus 8 launch event: What to expect

The standard OnePlus 8 model is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display, while the OnePlus 8 Pro version will have a 6.7-inch screen. Almost all the top Android smartphones in 2020 have been powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, and the same is expected to be seen on the upcoming OnePlus handsets.

The company has also confirmed that the two smartphones will have 5G connectivity and also promised that at least one of the phones will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, OnePlus will also provide wireless charging feature that has been long missing from the OnePlus lineup.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also teased the design of the OnePlus 8 device revealing only the backside. The picture shows the phone in a unique glacier green colour which makes it stand out from the competition.

Also Read | Images Not Working On IPhone: Possible Causes And Solutions To Fix The Issue

A quality design and finish is striking at first sight, and truly admired if able to stand the test of time under different lighting and perspectives. #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/05VthpaYY0 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 12, 2020

OnePlus is known to refresh the design with its new series of smartphones and the upcoming OnePlus 8 is no exception.

Also Read | Zoom App Vulnerability And Safety Concerns: Company Promises To Boost Security

Image credits: OnePlus