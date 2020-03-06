OnePlus Will Now Send A Local Company Repair Engineer To Your House To Fix Your Phone

OnePlus has come up with a new after-sales service initiative for its customers in India. The company will now deliver doorstep service and repair for the users. This means that if you are a OnePlus user and your device has any problems, a local company engineer will visit your place and fix the issue.

The company has already done a six-month pilot for the doorstep repair service before finally making the doorstep service official. The service is currently available in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune. However, the company will soon expand the doorstep service to all other tier-1 and some tier-2 cities across India.

Here is how users can apply for the doorstep OnePlus service in India

In order to get your OnePlus device fixed at home, you will first need to download and install the company’s ‘OnePlus Care’ app. Once installed, you will have to apply for the service by clicking on 'Book a Repair'. Next, click on 'Get an engineer to visit your location', and hit 'Submit'.

Here, the app will prompt you to choose a convenient time slot for the OnePlus engineer to visit the provided address. Choose a time slot and you’re done.

Apart from offering doorstep repairs and service, the company also provides OnePlus users with a free pick-up and drop-off service. OnePlus has also stated that it is the only global brand that provides an on-site doorstep repair service to its customers. However, it is worth pointing out that companies like Xiaomi and Realme also offer similar services to customers in the country. And while the two brands may not provide doorstep repair service, they offer a pick-up and drop-off facility for service and repairs.

Possible advantages of the OnePlus doorstep service

Getting your phone fixed in front of your eyes is certainly one of the biggest advantages of the doorstep service offered by OnePlus as you also get to see whether you are being charged right. In addition, one may also be assured that their data is safe and not being misused or copied by someone.

Image credits: Instagram | OnePlus