Oppo Find X Successor Coming Early Next Year With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor 

Turns out, Oppo’s futuristic Find X may not be a one-off thing. Oppo seems to be prepping a successor, let’s call it Find X2, due to release sometime in Q1 2020. The original Find X was launched in early 2018, so you can say that the Find X2 has been a long time coming. While it isn’t clear if the Find X2 will push the boundaries of smartphone innovation, the way the Find X did back in the day, it will pack the latest and greatest when it comes to core hardware.

Oppo has confirmed that the Find X2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 865 processor, that when paired with the second-generation Snapdragon X55 modem, will make it 5G-ready out-of-the-box – the Snapdragon 865 is ‘specifically’ built for 5G devices. The Find X may not support dual mode 5G though – like the upcoming Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G. Even though the Snapdragon X55 modem can support both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies, the Find X2 may support only the former.

Elsewhere, the Oppo Find X2 is said to pack Sony’s new 2×2 On-Chip Lens Solution for photography and a display that’s said to bring improvements to ‘display resolution, refresh rate, colors, and dynamic range,’ over the original. More details are awaited.

Oppo Reno 3 incoming on December 26

In other news, Oppo is gearing to launch the Reno 3 series in China on December 26. The Reno 3 series will consist of a regular Reno 3, a Reno 3 Pro, and another Reno 3 Pro 5G. Oppo has confirmed that it will also launch the Enco Free truly wireless earbuds alongside the Reno 3 series in China on December 26.

The company’s vice president and president of global marketing Brian Shen has already revealed a lot of information about the Reno 3 series phones, particularly the design. The phones’ key hardware specs are also seemingly out in the open.

A first look at the full rear side of OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G. Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/V8yknOzFof — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) December 9, 2019

The Reno 3 Pro will have a near edge-to-edge display courtesy extremely slim bezels – but it doesn’t look like Oppo will be going all-in for the “waterfall” look here. The phone will boast of a glass body with a thickness of just 7.7mm (excluding the lens), making it one of “the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in its price segment.” The standard Reno 3 Pro and Reno 3 are expected to have the same design.

In terms of core hardware, while the Reno 3 is expected to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, the Reno 3 Pro and Reno 3 Pro 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 765G.

