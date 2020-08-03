Pixel 4a Launch And Price: Will Google Pixel 4a Come To India?

Google is set to launch its much-anticipated Pixel 4a, which will be the next affordable smartphone from the technology company. It was initially set to arrive in May, however, the plans had to be cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The smartphone is now scheduled to make its debut later today.

Pixel 4a price

The Google Pixel 4a comes in two options – 64 GB and 128 GB variant. According to reports, the 64 GB model is expected to retail for $299, which comes to approximately ₹22,485. As for the 128 GB variant, it is likely to sell for $349 (approximately ₹26,246). It should be noted that the above prices are applicable to those in the US, however, it is possible that the company might follow similar pricing for India if it finally arrives in the country. The phone is also believed to have a 5G variant which is likely to carry a higher price tag of $499 (approximately ₹37,300). However, the 5G option might not make it to India.

Pixel 4a launch

Last week, Google announced that the Pixel 4a will be releasing today. However, it is yet to confirm an exact launch time. The tech giant may likely announce a release time in a few hours, as it’s still early in the US.

Pixel 4a specs

Just like the phone’s pricing, there aren’t enough details on its specifications. However, it is safe to assume that the phone will run on stock Android 10 with the latest security updates. The phone has been speculated to feature a 5.8-inch full-HD plus screen and will also include a hole-punch design. There are also rumours suggesting that the device will pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G ARM-based SoC, along with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone is also expected to have 6 GB of RAM for both the variants. On the imaging front, the Pixel 4a will reportedly feature a single 12.2-megapixel camera on the rear, and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Will Pixel 4a come to India?

As of right now, the phone has been confirmed to arrive in countries like the US, UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Canada. There aren't any details surrounding the phone's availability in India.

Image credits: 9to5Google