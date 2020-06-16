Amazon Sale June 16: Redmi Note 9 Pro Goes On Sale; Here Are The Details

Quick links:
Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched earlier this year and it had created a buzz in the market. The product is going on sale once again on Amazon India at noon on June 16, 2020. Even though the phone launched in March, it is available only through flash sales that happen from time to time.
Amazon India is selling Redmi Note 9 Pro at Rs 13,999. The product is also available on EMI, which starts at Rs 659. One can pay for the product using debit and credit cards.
Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 4 GB RAM and 6 GB storage. The phone has a 64GB internal memory which is expandable up to 512 GB with a dedicated SD slot. It also has the latest Snapdragon 720G and Gorilla glass protection. Along with that, the phone has 6.67 inch FHD full-screen dot display LCD multi-touch capacitive touchscreen. Moreover, the phone has a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.
The phone has a 48MP rear camera with ultra-wide, super macro, portrait, night mode, 960fps slow-motion, AI scene recognition, pro color, HDR, and pro mode. Besides that, the phone has a 16MP front camera.
The phone’s battery is a long-lasting one. It has a 5020 mAH lithium polymer large battery providing talk-time of around 29 hours. The phone’s battery has a standby time of 492 hours. Moreover, the mobile has 18W fast charger in-box and Type-C connectivity. Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase
The product has been rated as Amazon’s Choice. Which means it is highly rated and well-priced. Moreover, the product has received 4-stars from over 1,212 buyers on Amazon India. All in all, the product has been reviewed well and is being recommended by numerous Amazon buyers.
