Amazon Sale June 16: Redmi Note 9 Pro Goes On Sale; Here Are The Details

Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched earlier this year and it had created a buzz in the market. The product is going on sale once again on Amazon India at noon on June 16, 2020. Even though the phone launched in March, it is available only through flash sales that happen from time to time.

Price of Redmi Note 9 Pro

Amazon India is selling Redmi Note 9 Pro at Rs 13,999. The product is also available on EMI, which starts at Rs 659. One can pay for the product using debit and credit cards.

Features

Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 4 GB RAM and 6 GB storage. The phone has a 64GB internal memory which is expandable up to 512 GB with a dedicated SD slot. It also has the latest Snapdragon 720G and Gorilla glass protection. Along with that, the phone has 6.67 inch FHD full-screen dot display LCD multi-touch capacitive touchscreen. Moreover, the phone has a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.

Camera

The phone has a 48MP rear camera with ultra-wide, super macro, portrait, night mode, 960fps slow-motion, AI scene recognition, pro color, HDR, and pro mode. Besides that, the phone has a 16MP front camera.

Battery and warranty

The phone’s battery is a long-lasting one. It has a 5020 mAH lithium polymer large battery providing talk-time of around 29 hours. The phone’s battery has a standby time of 492 hours. Moreover, the mobile has 18W fast charger in-box and Type-C connectivity. Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase

Ratings and review

The product has been rated as Amazon’s Choice. Which means it is highly rated and well-priced. Moreover, the product has received 4-stars from over 1,212 buyers on Amazon India. All in all, the product has been reviewed well and is being recommended by numerous Amazon buyers.

Save Extra offers

Amazon India is offering some additional discounts on this product. Check them out.

On purchase of this model, the subscriber will get double data for Rs 298 & Rs 398 Prepaid recharges only. Offer is valid for 1st 10 recharges or 1st 10 months, whichever is earlier, from 48 hours of Airtel SIM insertion in the offer eligible handset.

Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.

Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit up to â‚¹20,000.

Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to â‚¹1,00,000.

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

