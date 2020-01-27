Poco X2 Launch Date In India Announced: Here's What We Know So Far

Poco has been making rounds in the news for its upcoming smartphones. Recently, Poco made an announcement confirming the dates of the Poco X2. The Poco X2 will mark the company’s first smartphone as an independent brand. Here are all the developments in the news story that have taken place so far:

Poco X2 launch date announced

Recently, Poco India took to their twitter handle and confirmed the Poco X2 launch date, which is February 4, 2020. Earlier, the Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan had told that the company was planning to launch new products later as a part of its independent foray. He also revealed how Poco plans to leverage Xiaomi’s ecosystem to some extent.

An Xperience that will make you go, "Bruh, it's #SmoothAF". #POCOX2 is arriving on Feb 4th 2020.



Want to know if your smartphone is Smooth AF? Visit now: https://t.co/LQqSvTpgLz pic.twitter.com/BB5RFQ8lVO — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 27, 2020

In a media interaction with a leading portal, C Manmohan confirmed that they would have their sales, marketing and product teams. He also mentioned that they could use Xiaomi’s help in things like after-sales support or supply chain. C Manmohan also spoke about how the customer feels confident in a brand when he/she knows that there are a thousand service centres in the country. C Manmohan also emphasised on how the company will pay Xiaomi for using their resources, and it will all depend on the growth of the company.

Poco X2 specs

According to the tweet made by Poco India, it seems that the Poco X2 might pack a higher refresh rate for the display. The dedicated webpage confirms that a top-end Qualcomm Processor, liquid cooling, and a better camera sensor would be among some of the Poco X2 specs. It also confirms USB Type-C connectivity and a 3.5 headphone jack to be present.

Poco X2 specs include 8 GB RAM and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with clock speeds of 1.8 GHz as well. The Poco X2 will be running on Android 10 out of the box. Poco X2 specs and Geekbench scores seem to be similar to the Redmi K30 that launched sometime earlier, hinting towards the possibility of Poco X2 being an enhanced variant of the Redmi smartphone.

According to reports by leading technology portals, Poco is also developing a Poco F2 Lite with mid-range specs such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. It is rumoured to pack in a 5000 mAh battery underneath and come with a U-shaped notch for the front camera. The Poco F2 and F2 lite could run Xiaomi's Miui on top of Android.

Poco X2 price in India

At the time of writing, no official announcement has been made regarding the Poco X2 price in India. However, according to experts and leaks, the Poco X2 price in India could start from ₹ 22,000 and could go up to ₹ 28,999 for the high-end variant. The Poco X2 price in India will be officially announced at the launch event of Poco X2.

