Realme 5i Budget Phone In The Works, Coming Soon To India 

Realme maybe prepping an all-new Realme 5i phone, possibly as a more affordable take on the Realme 5 and Realme 5s. The Realme 5i has been spotted on multiple certification websites including the Wi-Fi Alliance, Indonesia's TKDN, Thailand's NBTC, and India’s BIS – that last one is what makes things interesting for India. A BIS certification means Realme may launch the Realme 5i in India soon, possibly alongside the Realme XT 730G on December 17.

Realme launched the Realme 5s alongside the Realme X2 Pro in India recently. A December 17 launch of the Realme 5i alongside the Realme XT 730G won’t be very surprising. Sadly, there’s not much that we know about the Realme 5i’s hardware at this point of time. But going by how Realme likes to carry out its launches, we’ll get to know soon enough. For now, the company seems busy teasing the Realme XT 730G and its first truly wireless earbuds on social media – both of which are set to launch in India on December 17.

Realme 5i - a budget take on Realme 5

Going by the naming convention, the Realme 5i is likely to be a more affordable take on the Realme 5 – sort of like how the Realme 3i was to the Realme 3. The Realme 5s, launched recently in India, is a slightly bumped up take on the Realme 5. The Realme 5s has the same design as the Realme 5 with a diamond-cut pattern on the back and quad rear cameras. Those quad cameras spring in the real surprise though. While the Realme 5 has a 12MP main camera, the Realme 5s bumps it up to a 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor. Rest of the specifications are same as the Realme 5.

Both the Realme 5 and Realme 5s come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, quad rear cameras, 13MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Like the Realme 5, the Realme 5s also comes with an all-plastic body with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It would be interesting to see what the Realme 5i brings to the table.

