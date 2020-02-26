Realme UI Android 10 Arriving Soon On Realme X For Early Adopters

Realme has been testing out the new Realme UI skin based on Android 10 on the Realme X for some weeks now. The company also confirmed recently that the devices in the X series will be eligible for some major Android OS upgrades. Several other Realme will also receive the update. With the Realme UI 1.0, the company will be providing Android 10 OS which was released last year.

A beta version of the update was out in China in January, but there was a delay which took it longer than expected to get a stable version. This new update is based around the latest Realme UI software and brings a host of new features to its users. The latest Android 10 beta update comes with the software version RMX1992EX_11_C.01 and has a size of approximately 3.40GB. As reported by RMUpdates, the update is for those Indian users who had enrolled in the earlier beta program. It was set to roll out on February 25; however, after a delay, it will soon make its way to most handsets.

Realme UI update required for installing Android 10

Realme India had also confirmed recently that the company will start rolling out the Realme X Realme UI update in batches. It has been reported that the Indian version of the phone has already received a new software update which also enables VoWiFi calling for certain telecom networks. One should note that the latest update is required if you wish to install the upcoming Android 10 update on your smartphones.

Key Android 10 OS features users will get with the update

The Android 10 OS will come with an improved design, an optimised sidebar, gesture navigation support 3.0, updated icons, optimised screenshot feature, smoother animation, and dark mode. Additionally, it will also include features such as smart reply, better privacy, location controls, among others.

Image credits: Instagram | Redmi India