Redmi K30 Pro Teased By Xiaomi, Arrives In March With 5G Connectivity

Xiaomi confirmed the Redmi K30 Pro recently and the much-awaited product is on its way. The company also shared an official teaser poster in China which confirmed the Redmi K30 Pro moniker and provided everyone with the phone's first look in an all-screen layout.

Redmi K30 Pro specifications

As opposed to the vanilla Redmi K30 which also came with a hole-punch cutout, the Redmi K30 Pro features a screen that includes an uninterrupted design. This is certainly the most notable aspect of the upcoming device. The fact that it lacks a top-notch or a hole-punch is also an indicator that the Redmi K30 Pro may come with a pop-up selfie camera in order to complete its full-screen appearance.

And although there was a possibility of the coming model opting for under-display camera technologies, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing commented on the matter and mentioned how the under-display camera technology is not prepared to go mainstream at the time, meaning it still remains improbable.

It is also being suggested that the Redmi K30 Pro will be the flagship offering from the company this year. The phone will feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for 5G networks and may also come with an AMOLED display like it was seen on the Redmi K20 Pro. There are also reports suggesting that the company may offer a refresh rate of 90Hz to provide a better user experience.

Redmi K30 Pro launch date

Xiaomi will reportedly launch the Redmi K30 Pro next month in China on March 3, before the phone makes it to international markets under different monikers. There have also been rumours suggesting that the phone will be launched in India on March 27, 2020, although the reports haven't been confirmed.

