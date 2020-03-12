The Debate
Redmi Note 9 Launch Event: Here Is How To Watch The Event Live?

Mobile

The Redmi Note 9 launch event is scheduled to take place today and will likely unveil the new Note series through the company's online-only event. Get details.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Redmi Note 9 launch event

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 9 series in India today. It is expected to unveil the Redmi Note 9 along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. According to reports, the company will also likely introduce the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The launch event will be streamed live and is scheduled to kick off on March 12 at 12 PM.

As per speculation, the Redmi Note 9 series will feature quad cameras at the back and will come with an all-new aesthetics. The new series will be the successor to the earlier Redmi Note 8 models that came out in 2019, and will go head to head against the Realme 6 Series smartphones.

Redmi Note 9 series launch: How to watch the event live?

The company has stated that this would be the biggest online-only launch event it has ever hosted. The event can be live-streamed using the Redmi India YouTube channel. It is also expected to be streamed on the official Mi website. The launch event will start at 12 PM (noon) IST.

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price

The pricing details of the Redmi Note 9 series are not known yet and will be revealed at the time of launch. However, certain sources claim that it could be somewhere around the pricing of the Redmi Note 8 series which made its India debut in October 2019, starting at Rs 9,999. The company will likely sell the upcoming Redmi Note 9 series smartphones using both online and offline channels in India.

Image credits: Redmi India

First Published:
