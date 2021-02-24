Samsung A12 Vs A21s: Compare Specifications, Price, Launch Date Of The Two Phones

Samsung has recently released their new A12 that has been getting a lot of attention amongst the tech community. This is because of the number of features and specifications given in the phone with the price. Because of this, a number of users are also trying to compare the new phone with the previous releases like A21s. So we have managed to gather some information about both the phones just for you. Read more to now about Samsung A12 vs A21s.

Samsung A12 vs A21s

The users have recently been talking about the Samsung A12 specifications since it was released. They are also trying to compare the new phone with the previous ones. It was recently updated that Samsung A12 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999. Because of Samsung A12 price, it seems that the makers have certainly managed to keep their users extremely happy with the number of features they have added in the phone. Recently, Samsung A12 vs A21s has also been a trending term amongst the tech community. This is because the price of both phones are exactly the same. So to end the conversation, we have listed specifications for both the phones so that you can compare them yourselves. Read more to know about Samsung A12 vs A21s.

Samsung A12 Specifications

RAM: 4 GB

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Display: 6.5 inches General

Launch Date: February 16, 2021 (Official)

Operating System: Android v10 (Q)

Custom UI: Samsung One UI Core 2.5

SIM Slot(s): Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network: 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available

Fingerprint Sensor: yes

Quick Charging: yes, 15W Fast Charging Design

Height: 164 mm Compare Size

Width: 75.8 mm

Thickness: 8.9 mm

Weight: 205 grams

Build Material Back: Plastic

Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.55 cm)

Screen Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 20:9

Bezel-less display: yes, Infinity-V Display

Pixel Density: 269 ppi

Touch Screen: yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen to Body Ratio: 82.3 %

Samsung A21s Specifications

Dimensions (mm): 163.60 x 75.30 x 8.90

Weight (g): 191.00

Battery capacity (mAh): 5000

Removable battery: No

Fast charging: Proprietary

Colours: White, Black, Blue

Screen size (inches): 6.50

Touchscreen: Yes

Resolution: 720x1600 pixels

Processor: 2GHz octa-core

Processor make: Samsung Exynos 850

RAM: 4GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Expandable storage: Yes

Expandable storage type: microSD

Expandable storage up to (GB): 512

Dedicated microSD slot: Yes

Rear camera: 48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.0) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)

Rear flash: Yes

Front camera: 13-megapixel (f/2.2)

Operating system: Android 10

Skin: One UI

Wi-Fi: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes, v 5.00

NFC: Yes

Headphones: 3.5mm

Fingerprint sensor: Yes

