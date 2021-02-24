Samsung A12 Vs A21s: Compare Specifications, Price, Launch Date Of The Two Phones

Samsung has recently released their new A12 that has been getting a lot of attention amongst the tech community. This is because of the number of features and specifications given in the phone with the price. Because of this, a number of users are also trying to compare the new phone with the previous releases like A21s. So we have managed to gather some information about both the phones just for you. Read more to now about Samsung A12 vs A21s.
Also Read | Samsung Begins Mass Production Of Data Center SSD Customized For Hyperscale Environments
Also Read | Samsung A12: Know More About Its Price, Specifications, Review And Where To Buy
Samsung A12 vs A21s
The users have recently been talking about the Samsung A12 specifications since it was released. They are also trying to compare the new phone with the previous ones. It was recently updated that Samsung A12 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999. Because of Samsung A12 price, it seems that the makers have certainly managed to keep their users extremely happy with the number of features they have added in the phone. Recently, Samsung A12 vs A21s has also been a trending term amongst the tech community. This is because the price of both phones are exactly the same. So to end the conversation, we have listed specifications for both the phones so that you can compare them yourselves. Read more to know about Samsung A12 vs A21s.
Samsung A12 Specifications
- RAM: 4 GB
- Processor: MediaTek Helio P35
- Rear Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- Display: 6.5 inches General
- Launch Date: February 16, 2021 (Official)
- Operating System: Android v10 (Q)
- Custom UI: Samsung One UI Core 2.5
- SIM Slot(s): Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
- Network: 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available
- Fingerprint Sensor: yes
- Quick Charging: yes, 15W Fast Charging Design
- Height: 164 mm Compare Size
- Width: 75.8 mm
- Thickness: 8.9 mm
- Weight: 205 grams
- Build Material Back: Plastic
- Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.55 cm)
- Screen Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
- Aspect Ratio: 20:9
- Bezel-less display: yes, Infinity-V Display
- Pixel Density: 269 ppi
- Touch Screen: yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- Screen to Body Ratio: 82.3 %
Samsung A21s Specifications
- Dimensions (mm): 163.60 x 75.30 x 8.90
- Weight (g): 191.00
- Battery capacity (mAh): 5000
- Removable battery: No
- Fast charging: Proprietary
- Colours: White, Black, Blue
- Screen size (inches): 6.50
- Touchscreen: Yes
- Resolution: 720x1600 pixels
- Processor: 2GHz octa-core
- Processor make: Samsung Exynos 850
- RAM: 4GB
- Internal storage: 64GB
- Expandable storage: Yes
- Expandable storage type: microSD
- Expandable storage up to (GB): 512
- Dedicated microSD slot: Yes
- Rear camera: 48-megapixel (f/2.0) + 8-megapixel (f/2.0) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
- Rear flash: Yes
- Front camera: 13-megapixel (f/2.2)
- Operating system: Android 10
- Skin: One UI
- Wi-Fi: Yes
- Bluetooth: Yes, v 5.00
- NFC: Yes
- Headphones: 3.5mm
- Fingerprint sensor: Yes
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A12: Know All About Its Features, Launch Date, Price And More
Also Read | Samsung Days Sale Details: Galaxy Note 10 Lite, A71, M51 & More On Sale