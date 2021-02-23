Samsung A12: Know More About Its Price, Specifications, Review And Where To Buy

Samsung has been coming up with excellent mid-range phones for the Indian markets over the past couple of years and the Samsung A12 is one of their most recent offerings from this division. Users of Samsung have been waiting a long time for this phone's release. Let's take a look at the Samsung A12 specifications and price.

Samsung A12 Price in India

The Samsung A12 comes under 2 different models. The lower-priced model comes with 64 GB of memory while the higher-priced one comes with 128 GB of memory. The prices for the two models are Rs 12,999 (64GB) and Rs 13,999 (128 GB) respectively. Users can choose as per their requirements.

Samsung A12 Specifications

The Samsung A12 has a large 6.5 inch IPS display and weighs about 205 grams. The phone has an HD+ resolution of 720X1600 pixels. The phone comes with Android 10 installed out of the box and is powered by Octa-core Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 based on the 12 nm fabrication process. The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The phone storage can be expanded up to 1TB via an external memory card. The phone has a large battery capacity of 5000 mAh. The phone has a 48 mp rear camera with a quad-camera set up and a front camera of 8 mp.

Where to Buy Samsung A12?

As of now, Samsung A12 is available online at the following sites: samsung.com, reliance digital and 91mobiles.com. Over the next few weeks, the device will also be available on more online portals like Amazon and Flipkart. You can buy the phone by either paying the full cash price or through EMI or cash on delivery.

Samsung A12 Review

The Samsung A12 has gotten mixed reviews online. The phone is praised for its amazing long-lasting battery life. The phone also has a great look to it. The phone comes with 1TB of expandable storage and a headphone jack which even flagships don't offer anymore. However, the negatives of the phone outweigh the positives. The MediaTek processor is sub-par and cannot compete with similarly priced phones. The main camera is 48 megapixels but its actual performance is quite bad with a slow shutter speed leading to blurry pictures. All in all, you can get this phone if you want good battery life, but if you're looking for better performance you should stay away from Samsung A12. Stay tuned for more news related to smartphones and tech.

