Samsung Days Sale Details: Galaxy Note 10 Lite, A71, M51 & More On Sale

People around the world are celebrating Valentine's Week extensively and are looking for ideas to gift their loved ones during this time. While people are trying to find out the best products to buy this year, Samsung has announced a new sale event during this occasion. So, if you were wanting to buy smartphones, tablets, house appliances, and more for your loved ones or for yourself, the Samsung Days Sale is currently live and it is giving out some interesting discount offers. Here is all you need to know.

Samsung Days sale details

Samsung Sale of February 2021 provides you with a chance of getting extensive offers and discounts on select home appliances, kitchen appliance, smartwatches smartphones, tablets and more for Valentine's Day week. The sale event starts from February 9 and will continue until February 15, Monday. Some of the select Samsung smartphones on the discount list are Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy A71, Galaxy M31, and Galaxy F41. Customers who purchase smartphones during this sale event will avail a flat 10 percent bank cashback on smartphones. Whereas, the list of tablets include Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab A7, and more in which customers get a chance to save up to Rs. 10,000.

This site-wide Samsung Days Sale offers will be available through Valentine's Day week till February 15, 2021. And, customers will be eligible for the sale only through the Samsung India online store, select e-commerce portals, and leading retail outlets. Meaning that you would not be able to buy products from the organisation at this sale price from any other retailer or e-commerce platform not mentioned by Samsung.

Samsung mobile phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite - Rs 34,999

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite - Rs 47,999

Samsung Galaxy A71 - Rs 27,499

Samsung Galaxy A51 - Rs 20,999

Samsung Galaxy A31 - Rs 17,999

Samsung Galaxy A21s - Rs 16,499

Samsung Galaxy M51 - Rs 22,999

Samsung Galaxy M31s - Rs 20,499

Samsung Galaxy M31 - Rs 16,499

Samsung Galaxy M21 - Rs 15,999

Samsung Galaxy F41 - Rs 16,499

Samsung Galaxy M11 - Rs 11,999

The offer will be applicable only on credit card transactions.

For debit cards, the offers will be valid on EMI transactions, including ICICI bank cards (for Samsung India's online store and retail stores)and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards (all channels).

