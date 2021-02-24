Samsung A12 Vs M21: Compare Specifications, Price And Launch Date For Both The Phones

Samsung has recently released their new A12 that has been getting a lot of attention amongst the tech community. This is because of the number of features and specifications given in the phone with the price. Because of this, a number of users are also trying to compare the new phone with the previous releases like M21. So we have managed to gather some information about both the phones just for you. Read more to now about Samsung A12 vs M21.

Also Read | Samsung Begins Mass Production Of Data Center SSD Customized For Hyperscale Environments

Also Read | Samsung A12: Know More About Its Price, Specifications, Review And Where To Buy

Samsung A12 vs M21

The users have recently been talking about the Samsung A12 specifications since it was released. They are also trying to compare the new phone with the previous ones. It was recently updated that Samsung A12 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999. Because of Samsung A12 price, it seems that the makers have certainly managed to keep their users extremely happy with the number of features they have added in the phone. Recently, Samsung A12 vs M21 has also been a trending term amongst the tech community. This is because the price of both phones are exactly the same. So to end the conversation, we have listed specifications for both the phones so that you can compare them yourselves. Read more to know about Samsung A12 vs M21.

Samsung A12 Specifications

RAM: 4 GB

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Display: 6.5 inches General

Launch Date: February 16, 2021 (Official)

Operating System: Android v10 (Q)

Custom UI: Samsung One UI Core 2.5

SIM Slot(s): Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network: 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available

Fingerprint Sensor: yes

Quick Charging: yes, 15W Fast Charging Design

Height: 164 mm Compare Size

Width: 75.8 mm

Thickness: 8.9 mm

Weight: 205 grams

Build Material Back: Plastic

Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.55 cm)

Screen Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 20:9

Bezel-less display: yes, Infinity-V Display

Pixel Density: 269 ppi

Touch Screen: yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen to Body Ratio: 82.3 %

Chipset: MediaTek Helio P35

Processor: Octa core 2.3 GHz + 1.8 GHz

Architecture: 64 bit

RAM: 4 GB

Internal Memory: 64 GB

Expandable Memory: yes, Up to 1 TB

User Available Storage: Up to 47.9 GB Camera

Samsung M21 Specifications

Launch Date: 18th March 2020

Thickness: 8.9

Weight (g): 188.00

Battery capacity (mAh): 6000

Removable battery: No

Fast charging: Proprietary

Wireless charging: No

Colours: Black, Iceberg Blue, Midnight Blue, Raven Black

Screen size (inches): 6.40

Touchscreen: Yes

Resolution: 2340x1080 pixels

Protection type: Gorilla Glass

Aspect ratio: 19.5:9

Processor: 1.7GHz octa-core (4x1.7GHz + 4x2.3GHz)

Processor make: Samsung Exynos 9611

RAM: 4GB

Internal storage: 64GB

Expandable storage: Yes

Expandable storage type: microSD

Expandable storage up to (GB): 512

Rear camera: 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel

Rear autofocus: Yes

Rear flash: Yes

Front camera: 20-megapixel

Front flash: No

Operating system: Android 10

Skin: One UI 2.0

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A12: Know All About Its Features, Launch Date, Price And More

Also Read | Samsung Days Sale Details: Galaxy Note 10 Lite, A71, M51 & More On Sale