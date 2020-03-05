Samsung Android 10 Update List: Here Is When You Can Expect The One UI 2.0 On Your Phone

The wait for most Samsung users to experience Android 10 has finally found its end as many users are going to receive the update by the end of July 2020. Samsung generally provides system updates much later than most mobile companies but this time around, the tech firm is all set to grant Android upgrades sooner than ever.

Samsung Android 10 updates started from January 2020 and many executive smartphones like Samsung Note 10 series, and others have already received the updates as of February 2020. According to SamMobile, the updates from March 2020 to July 2020 will also be delivered as per the guidelines. The users who have not yet obtained the Android 10 One UI 2.0 from Samsung-Google will soon be receiving the updates as per the following list:

Samsung Android 10 update list 2020 in India

Months Samsung Android 10 update March 2020 Galaxy M40 April 2020 Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy M30s & Galaxy Tab S6. May 2020 Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30s & Galaxy M10s June 2020 Galaxy On6, Galaxy J6 & Galaxy A20s July 2020 Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy On8, Galaxy J8, Galaxy Tab S4 & Galaxy Tab S5e

According to the Samsung Android 10 update list, the mobile selling company will only bring the Android 10 update for its Galaxy M40 users in March 2020.

In April 2020, it is going to start pushing the Android 10 updates for Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7, Galaxy A9, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy M30s and Galaxy Fold.

In May 2020, Samsung Android 10 updates will start for handsets like Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30s and Galaxy M10s.

The users of Samsung Galaxy On6, Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A20s will receive their Android 10 updates in June 2020. For the users of Samsung Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy On8, Galaxy J8, Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab S5e, the Samsung Android 10 update will start rolling out after that.

For Samsung mobile users, the latest system updates will have all the Google Android 10 features including some system changes as per the feedback provided by various smartphone users. The new system update is going to be a better version of the Samsung One UI interface which is known as UI 2.0 or Samsung One UI 2.0. For people waiting for the updates, they can expect the system upgrades as per the given Samsung Android 10 update list.

