Amazon Sale 11 June: Up To Rs 10k Off On Sony, LG TV & IPhone, Samsung Phones

Amazon India has put up some of the best offers and most attractive discounts on electronic gadgets like television, laptops, and mobile phones on June 11 and the coming days. Ever since the e-commerce companies have been allowed to resume their sale of non-essential products, Amazon India has been trying to offer to its customers the best of deals on various products. Read on to know details about which deals to get your hands on today.

LG (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Amazon India is offering a mega discount on the price of this TV. It has slashed down the price of the TV set from Rs 79,990 to Rs 44,990. The TV has features 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports and a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) with a refresh rate of 50 Hz. The sound output is 20W. EMI options are also available for this TV.

Sony Bravia (43 inches)

Amazon India has slashed down the price of this TV set from Rs 57,900 to Rs 41,990. The television set has a screen of 43 inches and the TV has a picture resolution of Full HD 1920x1080 and refreshes rate is 50 Hz. The sound output is 20W with a built-in woofer for deep bass. EMI options are also available for this TV.

Apple iPhone Xs Max (64GB)

Amazon India is offering a bumper discount on iPhone Xs Max. Amazon has slashed the price of Apple iPhone Xs Max (64GB) – Gold from Rs 99,900 to Rs 69,900. This phone has a 6.5 inch super retina display and is dust and water-resistant. Moreover, the phone has a 12MP dual camera with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera. EMI options are available for this product.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Amazon India is offering a huge discount on this phone. With 12GB RAM and 128GB storage, Amazon India has slashed down the price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra from Rs 1,03,000 to Rs 97,999. Other features of the phone include a 108 MP rear camera and a 40MP front camera. With a 6.9-inch screen display, the phone has a 5000 mAH non-removable battery. EMI options are available on this product as well.

