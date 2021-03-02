Samsung Galaxy A32 Price In India: When Is This New Smartphone Coming To India?

Samsung Galaxy A32 will have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC. It launched in Russia with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. In India, it will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and there will be an option of expanding the storage further using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in India

Samsung A32 price in India is going to be 21, 999. This will be the price for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As for the Samsung A32 release date, it is going to be available for purchase on March 5th. Below mentioned are all the specifications for this smartphone.

Samsung A32 Specifications

KEY SPECS Front Camera - 16 MP Battery - 4000 mAh Processor - Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Ram - 4 GB Rear Camera - 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Display - 6.4 inches

SPECIAL FEATURES Other Sensors - Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Fingerprint Sensor - Yes Fingerprint Sensor Position - Rear

GENERAL Quick Charging - Yes Operating System - Android v10 (Q) Sim Slots - Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Model - Galaxy A32 Brand - Samsung Sim Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network - 4G: Available (supports Indian bands) 3G: Available, 2G: Available Fingerprint Sensor - Yes

PERFORMANCE Chipset - Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Graphics - Mali-G71 MP2 Processor - Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53) Architecture - 64 bit Ram - 4 GB

DISPLAY Display Type - IPS LCD Screen Size - 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) Bezelless Display - Yes, with waterdrop notch Screen Resolution - 720 x 1560 Pixels Touch Screen - Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Pixel Density - 268 ppi

CAMERA Camera Setup - Single Settings - Exposure compensation, ISO control Camera Features - Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus Image Resolution - 4616 x 3464 Pixels Auto Focus - Yes Shooting Modes - Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Resolution - 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras Flash - Yes, LED Flash Video Recording - Yes Front Camera Resolution - 16 MP Front Camera



