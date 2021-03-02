Samsung Galaxy A32 Price In India: When Is This New Smartphone Coming To India?

Samsung Galaxy A32 will have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC. It launched in Russia with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. In India, it will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and there will be an option of expanding the storage further using a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).
Also read | AC Valhalla Hadrian's Wall: How To Light Up The 10 Braziers And Get The Achievement?
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price in India
Also read | Genshin Impact: What Is Blackcliff Pole? Learn All About It In This Guide
Samsung A32 price in India is going to be 21, 999. This will be the price for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As for the Samsung A32 release date, it is going to be available for purchase on March 5th. Below mentioned are all the specifications for this smartphone.
Samsung A32 Specifications
- KEY SPECS
- Front Camera - 16 MP
- Battery - 4000 mAh
- Processor - Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
- Ram - 4 GB
- Rear Camera - 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
- Display - 6.4 inches
- SPECIAL FEATURES
- Other Sensors - Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
- Fingerprint Sensor - Yes
- Fingerprint Sensor Position - Rear
- GENERAL
- Quick Charging - Yes
- Operating System - Android v10 (Q)
- Sim Slots - Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
- Model - Galaxy A32
- Brand - Samsung
- Sim Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
- Network - 4G: Available (supports Indian bands) 3G: Available, 2G: Available
- Fingerprint Sensor - Yes
- PERFORMANCE
- Chipset - Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
- Graphics - Mali-G71 MP2
- Processor - Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
- Architecture - 64 bit
- Ram - 4 GB
- DISPLAY
- Display Type - IPS LCD
- Screen Size - 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
- Bezelless Display - Yes, with waterdrop notch
- Screen Resolution - 720 x 1560 Pixels
- Touch Screen - Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
- Pixel Density - 268 ppi
- CAMERA
- Camera Setup - Single
- Settings - Exposure compensation, ISO control
- Camera Features - Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
- Image Resolution - 4616 x 3464 Pixels
- Auto Focus - Yes
- Shooting Modes - Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
- Resolution - 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- Flash - Yes, LED Flash
- Video Recording - Yes
- Front Camera Resolution - 16 MP Front Camera
Also read | AC Valhalla Holmegaard Bow: Learn More About This Mythical Bow
Also read | Pokemon Legends Arceus: What Is Scheduled Release Date For Arceus? Find Out