Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Vs Note 20 Ultra: Check Out All The Details

Samsung is consistently one of the top picks for Android clients. It has made brand faithfulness and gigantic brand acknowledgement in the smartphone business for quite some time now. Consistently Samsung discharges various smartphones and sorts them by their cost and highlights.

It is a typical practice for individuals to draw out correlations between new smartphone deliveries to sort out which smartphone is the best purchase for them. Samsung just delivered another arrangement of leading smartphones and people are asking about Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Note 20 Ultra.

Also read: Is Samsung Galaxy Note 20 The Last Phone From The Note Series? Know Details

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S21 Release Date In India: Details About Specs, Price And More

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Note 20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are the latest releases by Samsung. These phones are considered to be the best Samsung phones to date. To see how the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 stacks up against the Note 20 Ultra, check out the table below:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Battery 4,300 mAh with 25w charging 4,500 mAh with 25w charging Storage 128 GB internal storage 128/512 GB internal storage with expandable storage too RAM 8GB 12GB Processor Snapdragon 865+ Snapdragon 865+ Cellular and Wireless 5G, 4G LTE (Cat 20) 5G (sub6, mmW) 5G, 4G LTE (Cat 20) 5G (sub6, mmW) Camera Rear: 64MP, Front: 10MP Rear: 108MP wide, Front: 10MP Scene Optimizer Yes Yes Aperture F1.8 rear wide-angle lens/F3.0 telephoto lens F1.8 rear wide-angle lens/F3.0 telephoto lens Flaw Detection Yes Yes Screen and Display 6.9” edge Infinity-O Display Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X ¹⁰ 6.7” flat Infinity-O Display FHD+ Super AMOLED+ ⁹ Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 ppi density) 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 ppi density) Dimensions 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.36 x 2.96 x 0.33 in) 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm (6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 in) Water Resistance IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Stylus Stylus, 26ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) Stylus, 9ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) Colors Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Red, Mystic Blue Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White

The price for both the phones is out too. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price rates are $ 729.99 / £ 699.00 / € 659.99. and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price rates are ₹ 104,999 / $ 999.99 / £ 899.99 / € 965.00.

Also read: How To Update HBO Max On Samsung Smart TV? Explained In Simple Words

Also read: Samsung Vice Chair In Court Over Bribery Charges