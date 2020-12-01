Is Samsung Galaxy Note 20 The Last Phone From The Note Series? Know Details

Quick links:
Samsung is one of the major smartphone brands around the world especially in India with an incredible list of smartphones. One of the major offerings by the brand is the Samsung Galaxy Note series which is known for its camera quality, large display-screen and much more. However, a recent report by News 18 cites that the organisation might discontinue the Note series after the recent launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. Here is all you need to know about this.
As per the reports, the organisation might be planning to discontinue the Samsung Galaxy Note series from next year. The reason is said to be the drop in the demand for high-end smartphones. The rumours also say the South Korean company is looking forward to further provide the Galaxy S series and the foldable smartphones in the brand.
This means that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series might be the last offerings by the smartphone giant. The Galaxy Note 20 is nonetheless one of the best in the android phones in the market with a whopping 6.9 inch Quad HD+ Display, 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. Here are all the details of the rumoured last Note series phone by Samsung.
