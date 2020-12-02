Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Vs S20: Check Out Specification Comparison

Quick links:
Samsung is always one of the top picks for Android users. It has created brand loyalty and huge brand recognition in the smartphone business over the course of several years. Every year Samsung releases numerous smartphones and categorises them according to their price and features. It is a common practice for people to draw out comparisons between new smartphone releases to figure out which smartphone is the best buy for them. Samsung just released a new set of flagship smartphones and users are asking about Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and S20 are the latest releases by Samsung. These phones are considered to be the best Samsung phones to date. They are considered the market competitors by Samsung and users often end up buying one of these smartphones. Note 20 is in the category of bigger phones compared to the S20. To see how the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 stacks up against the S20, check out the table below:
|Specifications
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|Battery
|4,300 mAh with 25w charging
|4,000 mAh with 25w charging
|Storage
|128 GB internal storage
|128 GB Internal Storage
|RAM
|8GB
|12GB
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865+
|Snapdragon 865
|Cellular and Wireless
|5G, 4G LTE (Cat 20) 5G (sub6, mmW)
|Sub6 5G
|Camera
|Rear: 64MP, Front: 10MP
|
Rear: 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 64MP Telephoto
|Scene Optimizer
|Yes
|Yes
|Aperture
|F1.8 rear wide-angle lens/F3.0 telephoto lens
|
Wide: (F1.8),
|Flaw Detection
|Yes
|Yes
|Screen and Display
|6.9” edge Infinity-O Display Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X ¹⁰
|
6.2”AMOLED QUAD HD+ (1440x3200)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 PPI density)
|
1440 x 3200 pixels 556 PPI
|Dimensions
|161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.36 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)
|
151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm, 163g
|Water Resistance
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Stylus
|Stylus, 26ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
|No
|Colors
|Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Red, Mystic Blue
|Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cloud White
The price for both the phones is out too. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price rates are $ 729.99 / £ 699.00 / € 659.99. and the Samsung Galaxy S20 price rates are ₹ 66,999.
