Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Vs S20: Check Out Specification Comparison

Samsung is always one of the top picks for Android users. It has created brand loyalty and huge brand recognition in the smartphone business over the course of several years. Every year Samsung releases numerous smartphones and categorises them according to their price and features. It is a common practice for people to draw out comparisons between new smartphone releases to figure out which smartphone is the best buy for them. Samsung just released a new set of flagship smartphones and users are asking about Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20.

Also read: Is Samsung Galaxy Note 20 The Last Phone From The Note Series? Know Details

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S21 Release Date In India: Details About Specs, Price And More

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and S20 are the latest releases by Samsung. These phones are considered to be the best Samsung phones to date. They are considered the market competitors by Samsung and users often end up buying one of these smartphones. Note 20 is in the category of bigger phones compared to the S20. To see how the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 stacks up against the S20, check out the table below:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Samsung Galaxy S20 Battery 4,300 mAh with 25w charging 4,000 mAh with 25w charging Storage 128 GB internal storage 128 GB Internal Storage RAM 8GB 12GB Processor Snapdragon 865+ Snapdragon 865 Cellular and Wireless 5G, 4G LTE (Cat 20) 5G (sub6, mmW) Sub6 5G Camera Rear: 64MP, Front: 10MP Rear: 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 64MP Telephoto

Front: 10MP 2PD AF Scene Optimizer Yes Yes Aperture F1.8 rear wide-angle lens/F3.0 telephoto lens Wide: (F1.8),

Ultra-Wide: (F2.2),

Telephoto: (F2.0),

Selfie: 10MP: (F2.2) Flaw Detection Yes Yes Screen and Display 6.9” edge Infinity-O Display Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X ¹⁰ 6.2”AMOLED QUAD HD+ (1440x3200) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~393 PPI density) 1440 x 3200 pixels 556 PPI Dimensions 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3 mm (6.36 x 2.96 x 0.33 in) 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm, 163g Water Resistance IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Stylus Stylus, 26ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) No Colors Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Red, Mystic Blue Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cloud White

The price for both the phones is out too. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price rates are $ 729.99 / £ 699.00 / € 659.99. and the Samsung Galaxy S20 price rates are ₹ 66,999.

Also read: How To Update HBO Max On Samsung Smart TV? Explained In Simple Words

Also read: Samsung Vice Chair In Court Over Bribery Charges