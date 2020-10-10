Samsung Galaxy F41 Will Release Soon: Know All About The Price And Specifications

Samsung earlier revealed that the Galaxy F41 will be available during the Flipkart big billion days and the date is almost here. It will come under the mid-range segment as there are not many smartphones from Samsung. Continue reading to know all about this latest smartphone from Samsung, including the price in India and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Price in India and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F41 will go on sale in India through Flipkart which will start from October 16. This means during the Big Billion Days sale of Flipkart. The price in India for this smartphone is set at Rs.16,999 for the base model of the 6GB + 64GB model. Price for the 6GB + 128GB model is set at Rs. 17,999. The colour options offered are Fusion Blue, Fusion Green, and Fusion Black. The phone will be initially available online via its website, but will soon be made available offline in the later stages.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Specs

The Samsung Galaxy F41 will feature the operating system Android 10 along with the One UI Core on the top. It will be a dual-SIM (Nano) model with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display which is the waterdrop-style display notch. For the processor, it will have the Exynos 9611 SoC along with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. This SoC processor is the one that is used in many of the Samsung Galaxy M-series phones which include the Samsung Galaxy M31s. The display of this smartphone will peak at a brightness of up to 420 nits.

The Galaxy F41 will sport a triple rear camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other lenses include an 8-megapixel secondary sensor which will have an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123 degree field of view and lastly a 5-megapixel sensor that will have live focus support. The phone will be able to support 4K video recording. Lastly, there will be a 32-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies.

As for the battery capacity, the Galaxy F41 will have a 6,000mAh battery which will also have fast charging. Up to 21 hours of browsing or up to 48 hours of voice calling on a single charge can be done. It will also have a 15W charger for fast charging.

Connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac are included, along with Bluetooth technology 5.0, USB Type-C and GPS. Samsung also has provided a fingerprint sensor at the back. Users will also get a 3.5mm audio jack and onboard storage of 128GB with microSD card slot up to 512GB for additional storage expansion.

Promo Image Credits: Samsung