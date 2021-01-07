Samsung Neo QLED TVs Unveiled Ahead Of CES 2021; Know Its Features And Price

Samsung has announced its entire new TV lineup at its virtually held 'First Look' event ahead of the CES 2021 extravaganza. While the entire portfolio is quite impressive, one of the biggest highlights this year is the introduction of a new series that has been called the "Neo QLED".

What is Neo QLED?

Neo QLED is an all-new light-source which is essentially a mini LED backlight tech that comes with a few tweaks. The technology will allow the Samsung Neo TV to achieve better control of the lighting system. This will ultimately render better black levels, less blooming near bright objects and detailed shadows.

Samsung Neo QLED TV features

The company has introduced two Samsung Neo QLED TV models which include the QN90A (4K) and QN900A (8K). The QN900A is the flagship model which comes with an Infinity One design and features much slimmer bezels. However, both the models offer features like Google Duo, Samsung Health with a personal trainer, Super Ultrawide GameView, game modes, and integration with Office 365.

The new range of Samsung Neo QLED TV sets also come with a bunch of accessibility features which include a new multi-output audio system with object tracking and spatial optimization, sign language zoom, and caption moving. Samsung has stated that it will be working on its Voice Guide feature to improve it further while also develop other AI-powered accessibility features. Apart from the above accessibility features, the new Neo QLED TVs also come with a new Slim One Connect Box for cable management, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Samsung Neo QLED price

Samsung hasn't provided any details around the pricing of its upcoming Neo QLED TV models. The company will likely offer the pricing information for the two models along with other details at the time of launch. It is expected that both models will launch later this year.

The Neo QLED televisions also come with an image processor known as the Neo Quantum Processor. This processor makes use of a number of neural network models that upscale the incoming signal to the panel's native resolution.

Image credits: Samsung