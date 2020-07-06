Amazon Sale July 6: Get Exciting Offers On Samsung And Nokia Mobile Phones

Quick links:
Amazon sale has some of the most exciting offers that one can get their hands on. Amazon, at the moment, is offering heavy discounts on electronics. Here is a list of several electronics that one can get on great discounts and offers. Check out the list below.
Image Credits: Amazon India
Amazon India is offering this phone at Rs 16,899. The phone has a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which is expandable up to 512 GB. The phone has a 48MP+5MP+8MP dual rear camera and a 20 MP front camera. The phone has a 6.3 inch full HD display with 3500 mAH lithium-ion battery.
Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot
Amazon India is offering the product at a great price. With 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage which is expandable up to 400 GB, Amazon India is offering the product at Rs 16,999 from Rs 18,499 on its website. Features of the phone include a 13 MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. With a 5.86-inch screen display, the phone has a 3060 mAH non-removable battery.
Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot
With 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage which is expandable up to 512 GB, Amazon India is offering the product at Rs 17,499 on its website. Features of the phone include a 64MP+ 8MP+5 MP+5MP rear camera and 32MP front camera. With a 6.4 inch screen display, the phone has a 6000 mAH lithium-ion battery.
