Amazon Sale July 6: Get Exciting Offers On Samsung And Nokia Mobile Phones

Amazon sale has some of the most exciting offers that one can get their hands on. Amazon, at the moment, is offering heavy discounts on electronics. Here is a list of several electronics that one can get on great discounts and offers. Check out the list below.

Nokia 7.2

Image Credits: Amazon India

Amazon India is offering this phone at Rs 16,899. The phone has a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM which is expandable up to 512 GB. The phone has a 48MP+5MP+8MP dual rear camera and a 20 MP front camera. The phone has a 6.3 inch full HD display with 3500 mAH lithium-ion battery.

Nokia 5.1 Plus DS 6GB 64GB

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Amazon India is offering the product at a great price. With 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage which is expandable up to 400 GB, Amazon India is offering the product at Rs 16,999 from Rs 18,499 on its website. Features of the phone include a 13 MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. With a 5.86-inch screen display, the phone has a 3060 mAH non-removable battery.

10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1750 on minimum order of Rs. 5,000 with Citibank Credit/Debit Cards and Credit Card EMIs

Up to Rs 9,700.00 off on Exchange

Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000

Get FLAT 5% BACK with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Flat 3% BACK for non-Prime members.

Buy now & pay next month at 0% interest or pay in EMIs with Amazon Pay Later. Instant credit upto Rs 20,000.

Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to Rs 1,00,000.

Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

With 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage which is expandable up to 512 GB, Amazon India is offering the product at Rs 17,499 on its website. Features of the phone include a 64MP+ 8MP+5 MP+5MP rear camera and 32MP front camera. With a 6.4 inch screen display, the phone has a 6000 mAH lithium-ion battery.

Image Credits: Shutterstock