Samsung Unveils Galaxy M33 5G And Galaxy M23 5G: Check Specifications, Price & More

Samsung has unveiled its upcoming devices via a press release. The name of these devices is Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Samsung Galaxy M23 5G. Both these smartphones feature 5G connectivity and feature LCD displays. Additionally, users will get a multi-camera set up on these devices along with large batteries. Keep reading to know more about the specifications of the budget Android smartphones announced by Samsung.

While the Galaxy M33 5G comes with an Exynos 1200 SoC, the Galaxy M23 5G is powered by a Snapdragon chipset. Although the company has not mentioned the price of these smartphones, it looks like the Galaxy M33 5G's price will be more than that of the Galaxy M23 5G. Samsung should announce the smartphones for global markets soon. Given below are the specifications of the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to feature the Exynos 1200 SoC. It runs on Android 12-based Samsung's skin - One UI 4.1. Additionally, it can be purchased in two different storage configurations - which are 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the rear panel, there are four cameras. The first camera is a 50MP primary sensor and it is accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The device packs 6,000 mAh of battery. The smartphone will be available in three colours, including Green, Blue and Brown.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M23 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display. Under the hood, the device features the Snapdragon 750G 5G processor. This one runs on Android 12 as well and has a single storage model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy M23 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera that comes with optical image stabilization. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, the smartphone features a 5,000 mAh battery and there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.