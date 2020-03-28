Tata Sky Offering 7-day Loan Recharge To Deactivated Accounts During Lockdown: Report

People in India are quarantined in their homes trying to protect themselves from the Coronavirus pandemic. In all of this, Telecom service providers, cable network providers, streaming apps and more are trying their best to help people entertained during this time of need.

Similarly, Tata Sky has reportedly introduced a 7-day balance loan offer which will enable customers to get 7-day credit if they are not able to recharge their accounts.

Tata Sky recharge to give 7-day balance loan offer

India is under complete lockdown for 21 days, and this offer enables specifically deactivated accounts to use Tata Sky's network and keep themselves entertained. This means all the accounts that have been deactivated are getting a message from Tata Sky recharge to avail of this 7-day credit. However, the loan amount will be debited from the customer's account on the eighth day.

How to avail Tata Sky 7 days loan recharge?

This new Tata Sky 7 days loan offer is reportedly available for deactivated accounts. The subscribers who received this message read: “Your Tata Sky a/c is de-active! If unable to recharge, give a missed call on 080-61999922 from RMN to get 7 days balance which will be debited on the 8th day. A/c will be credited in the next 4 hrs. Keep your set-top box in On/Standby mode for reactivation of services.” The users can call on the Tata Sky loan number.

What is Tata Sky Loan number?

The people who are unable to recharge have to just give a missed call on 080-61999922 from RMN. This Tata sky loan number will provide the deactivated subscribers 7 days loan recharge efficiently and the account gets credited with 7-day balance, and the subscriber can then watch his/her favourite channels. However, on the eighth day, Tata Sky will debit the loan amount from the user's account automatically.

This not only benefits the customers with more entertainment and a chance to pay the due amount after 7 days but the Tata Sky recharge also enables the company to retain its customers. Tata Sky is now providing its theatre channels in just ₹1 and both Tata Sky HD and SD set-top box models are available on the official site at Rs. 1,499.

