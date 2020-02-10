Tata Sky SD Set-top Box Discontinued, Broadcast Provider Announces HD As Default Offering

Tata Sky has officially discontinued their SD (Standard Definition) set-top box service across the country. According to reports, the base offering by Tata Sky would be the HD service that they offer from now. Here is everything we know about the story so far:

Tata Sky discontinues SD set-top box across the country

According to reports by leading technology portals, Tata Sky officially stopped their Tata Sky SD set-top box service for its countrywide userbase. With their new move, they will now be offering set-top box models in four distinct variations being Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky HD, Tata Sky Ultra HD, Tata Sky+ HD. Tata Sky’s development comes only days after they cut-off their pricing of the HD set-top box subscription by ₹ 100 and bringing it on par with their SD offering.

The reports also say that the Tata Sky website is not showing the option of their Tata Sky SD set-top box anymore in the listing of the set-top boxes. The dedicated page of Tata Sky SD set-top box is also giving a ‘404 Webpage Not Found’ error to all the people who are searching for it. It has also been reported that Tata Sky implemented the discontinuation on February 5, 2020. However, it is still unclear whether they will provide support to the existing Tata Sky SD set-top box.

Tech portals reported that Tata Sky HD set-top box received a price cut last month and brought to ₹ 1,399. This move brought the Tata Sky HD set-top box’s price close to the Tata Sky SD set-top box pricing model. However, by discontinuing the SD set-top box, Tata Sky HD set-top box would be the primary offering of the DTH (Direct to Home) service provider. Their move would help in encouraging users to opt for the Tata Sky HD set-top box and in turn boost their revenue model by making users opt for the HD channels.

What are the new Tata Sky set-top box offerings?

With the discontinuation of their Tata Sky SD set-top box, the DTH company now offers four subscription models for their service. These set-top box models differ in terms of picture quality and technology as well. Here is a list of all the Tata Sky set-top box offerings:

Tata Sky HD set-top box from ₹ 1,399: Offers 1080i resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio and Dolby surround sound for an optimal cinematic experience.

Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box from ₹ 5,999: Offers Live TV and OTT content on one device without the need to switch between HDMI ports.

Tata Sky Ultra HD set-top box from ₹ 6,400: Offers 4x more resolution than standard HD with 10-bit colour (best suited for 4k compatible devices).

Tata Sky+ HD set-top box from ₹ 9,300: Offers cinematic viewing with Dolby surround sound and 1080i resolution, and offers the ability to record three shows/programmes simultaneously.

