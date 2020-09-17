What Does The Green Dot Mean In IOS 14? Know Details About Green & Orange Dot Here

The iOS 14 has been finally been released to all the users and fans are finding it quite interesting to use the latest features. From new Widgets design to the latest News App update, there are several new things to explore on your iOS 14 powered iPhone.

However, many users are spotting the new Green and Orange Dot on their iPhone. This is the reason why many users are trying to find out "what does the Green dot mean in iOS 14?" If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | A14 vs A12Z Bionic chip: Which chip-set processor is better?

What does the Green dot mean in iOS 14?

The iOS 14 has several new features, this means you can now multitask and use FaceTime at the same time without exiting the video call screen. This means multitasking has become quite easier with the latest update. Nevertheless, with so many new features, Apple does not ignore the security of its users. A new Green Dot feature has been confusing numerous users as they are not aware of this security feature.

Does anyone know what that green dot is on top of the signal in the new iOS 14 update??? #iOS14 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/aZXng5dzZu — Moustafa Elhadary (@MoustafaHadary) September 17, 2020

Also Read | Apple event recap: What did Apple announce in the Time Flies Event?

The new Green Dot in iOS 14 features is related to the security of the users to inform them about the camera in use. In simple words, the Green Dot in your iOS 14 update iPhone displays that you are currently using the camera on your smartphone. This means if someone is not using the Camera or any other apps to use Camera, they will be well informed that some other app is currently using Camera.

Also Read | iPad Air 4 vs iPad Pro specifications, price, release date & pre-orders

What is Orange Dot in iOS 14?

Similar to the Green Dot feature is the Orange Dot. The Orange Dot in your iOS 14 features is also a security-related specification. This feature allows you to understand that you are currently using a Microphone. The features like this are quite essential in the world of growing cybercrime or privacy threats. This not only helps users know more about their usage but it also helps eliminate any sort of privacy-related concerns from their users.

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE: Specs, price, release date & pre-orders

Also Rea | What does the Green dot mean in iOS 14? Here's what the new security feature means