Vivo U20 Gets New Offline-only 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant In India, Costs Rs 17,990 

Vivo has launched an all-new 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Vivo U20 in India. The Vivo U20 is already available in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB configurations but while both these models are sold online only, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone will be sold ‘specifically’ via offline sales channels. The Vivo U20 8GB/128GB model has been launched in India at a price of Rs 17,990.

Vivo will be offering promotional schemes like 5% cashback with HDFC Bank credit card regular transactions and credit card/debit card EMI and HDFC CD loans till December 31, 5% cashback with ICICI Bank credit card/debit card EMI transactions till December 31, 5% cashback with Axis Bank credit card/debit card EMI transactions till December 31, and additional data benefit from Jio worth Rs 6,000 on purchase of the Vivo U20 8GB/128GB model.

Vivo U20 specs, features

Speaking of core specs, the Vivo U20 has a 6.53-inch FHD+ or 1080p+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage – there's also a provision for storage expansion. Software inside the phone is Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.

On to the cameras, the Vivo U20 comes with three rear cameras – a 16MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP super macro camera for close-ups. On the front, the Vivo U20 comes with a 16MP camera.

Speaking of design, the Vivo U20 has a plastic exterior – a plastic glossy one like the one seen in Vivo’s other budget phones like the S1 and Z1 Pro. The phone is available in two colours – Racing Black and Blaze Blue.

The Vivo U20 starts at Rs 10,990 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage going all the way to Rs 11,990 for the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage – this is notably for the online-only variant sold through Amazon India and the Vivo India website. The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Vivo U20 will be available across leading retail outlets at a price of Rs 17,990.

