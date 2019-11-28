Vodafone’s Bizarre Rs 448 Data-only Plan Now Live, Offers 6GB Data

Another bizarre Vodafone prepaid recharge tariff plan has come to the fore. This is the Rs 448 scheme. USP of this offering is that it comes with 6GB data.

The Vodafone Rs 448 plan

Now, there is no talktime offered under the Rs 448 plan. It just offers 6GB data. The validity of the scheme is 28 days. Who would prefer recharging for Rs 448 is still unknown. But the fact is that this plan has been spotted on the official eRecharge portal of Vodafone. It is not known if the Rs 448 scheme is a national one or limited to only a few circles.

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro Trending On Twitter: Check Out How You Could Win A Unit Of The Smartphone SIgned By Manu Jain

The internet-only plan could, in fact, be used to recharge for internet access by the student community. This is perfect for first-time mobile-phone users. The 28 days validity also offers nothing to cheer about. Nonetheless, there is some internet offered. Also, frequent travellers could opt-in for this scheme to access and consume data on a minor basis. In regions where there is only Vodafone accessibility as far as telecom networks are concerned, the Rs 448 scheme could come in potentially handy.

Also Read: Vodafone-Idea Trashes Recent Rumours Via Tweet, Says "Don't Believe In Fake News”

In related news, with IUC being the key point of discussion, it is worth remembering that as per TRAI norms, the IUC charges could be done away with from January 2020. Certain incumbent telcos have expressed their desire, in the recent consultation paper released by TRAI seeking industry veterans’ views on a different date for implementing the zero termination charge regime, to see a rollout in the distant future. But players such as Reliance Jio and Broadband India Forum (BIF) have opposed any move by TRAI to defer rollout of Zero Termination Charge (aka Bill-and-Keep regime).

Also Read: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Shares First Major Challenge In Life And Motivates Youth To Work Towards Their Dreams In New Video, Check Out Now

Also Read: BSNL 4G Rumoured To Be Coming Soon, At The Cost Of 3G?