What Time Will IOS 14 Be Released? List Of Devices Compatible With IOS 14

Apple officially confirmed at the Time Flies event that it will finally start rolling out the latest iOS 14 software. The new software will be released to iPhone users worldwide and will be available for download. As part of the update, the company will also roll out the new iPadOS 14, watchOS and tvOS.

iOS 14 release date

Apple will finally release the highly-anticipated iOS 14 on September 16. The new operating system will work on a range of older iPhones including the iPhone 6S and even the iPhone SE. The update will also be released on the iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE devices.

What time will iOS 14 be released?

Apple hasn't confirmed the exact time of release; however, it is quite likely that the update will be rolled out to users on Wednesday, September 16, starting at 6 PM BST. This is usually the time when the company releases most of its iOS updates. In India, users can expect the update to start rolling out on Wednesday, September 16, around 10:30 PM IST. The update size will be significantly large once it arrives on your device. So make sure that you have a stable internet connection to download the update without any interruptions.

iOS 14 features

The new iOS 14 will feature a number of changes and improvements over the existing software. These include the introduction of the newly redesigned widgets on your phone's home screen, a new app library, enhanced privacy features and more.

The new widgets feature is one of the major highlights of iOS 14 which will allow users to add them to your Home Screen. These will also come in different sizes and will also be customizable as per your preferences. The App Library is also another great addition that will help users organize all of their favourite applications in one place. Users will be able to categorize the apps and access them at the press of a button. In addition, Apple will also bring a new interface for FaceTime, and Picture in Picture support to allow users to keep watching their favourite videos or continue to use FaceTime while interacting with another app at the same time.

