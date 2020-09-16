Apple IPad Air Vs Apple IPad 8th Generation: Specs, Price, Release Date & Pre-orders

The much-awaited release of Apple iPad Air and Apple iPad 8th Generation has taken the world in a storm. With several storage variants, the two newly launched iPads, iPad Air and iPad 8th Generation come with a 1.2 and 10.9 inches long display and several distinguishing colours. This is the reason why many people have been trying to find out major differences between the Apple iPad Air and Apple iPad 8th Generation. If you have been wondering about Apple iPad Air vs Apple iPad 8th Generation, then do not worry, here is all you need to know:

Apple iPad Air vs Apple iPad 8th Generation

iPad 8th Generation Specifications

Screen size (resolution): 10.2 inches (2160 x 1620)

CPU: A12 Bionic

Storage: 32 GB, 128 GB

Rear camera: 8 MP (f/2.4)

Front camera: 1.2 MP (f/2.4)

Rated battery life: 10 hours web surfing over Wi-Fi

Size: 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.29 inches

Weight: 1.08 pounds (Wi-Fi), 1.09 pounds (cellular)

Colours: Silver, gold, space grey

iPad 8th Generation price

The Apple iPad 8th Generation Wifi models start at Rs 29,900 MRP in India whereas, in the USA, the price is said to be $329.

Apple iPad 8th Generation (Wifi + Cellular) starts at Rs 33,900 MRP, nonetheless, the USA market price costs $459.

Apple iPad Air Specifications

Screen size (resolution): 10.9 inches (2360 x 1640)

CPU: A14 Bionic

Storage: 64 GB, 256 GB

Rear camera: 12MP (f/1.8)

Front camera: 7 MP (f/2.0)

Rated battery life: 10 hours web surfing over Wi-Fi

Size: 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches

Weight: 1 pound (Wi-Fi); 1.01 pounds (Cellular)

Colours: Silver, space grey, rose gold, green, sky blue

Apple iPad Air price

Apple iPad Air price for the base variant starts at 54,900 MRP whereas the same variant costs $599 in the USA.

Apple iPad Air and iPad 8th Generation release date

The Apple iPad Air and Apple iPad 8th Generation release date is said to be on September 18, 2020, as the pre-orders start from the given date. The pre-orders have begun and users can start doing it from Apple.com or Apple TV app. Nevertheless, in India, it still shows "coming soon" on the site.

