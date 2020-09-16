Apple Watch Series 6 Features And Release Date: How Much Will Apple Watch Series 6 Cost?

Apple has recently unveiled the new Apple Watch 6, a successor to Apple Watch 5 which was released last year. The wearable bears resemblance to its predecessors when it comes to its design, however, it features plenty of upgrades including a new blood oxygen detection (SpO2) sensor, faster silicon, and a lot more.

Apple Watch 6 release date

The Apple Watch 6 was announced at the Apple Time Flies event on September 15, however, the shipment will start on Friday, September 18. The Apple Watch 6 can be pre-ordered right now from the company's official website and the Apple Store app.

Apple Watch 6 price

The Apple Watch Series 6 will start at $399 for the GPS variant, whereas the GPS + Cellular variant will have a starting price of $499.

Apple Watch 6 features

The new Apple Watch 6 features a number of improvements which includes a faster S6 chipset and next-gen always-on altimeter. One of the highlights of the device is its new heart rate sensor, which can be used to measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). The new flagship wearable also comes with an advanced Retina display, accelerometer, gyroscope, and the latest motion sensors. The Apple Watch 6 also has a 2.5x brighter display as compared to its predecessor.

The Watch SE device runs on watchOS 7, which brings several exciting features including Family Setup, and automatic handwashing detection. With the new Family Setup feature, parents will be able to set up and manage their kids’ smartwatches if they do not have their own iPhones. As for the new handwash feature, it will encourage the wearer to continue washing their hands for 20 seconds, and will also send them a reminder to wash their hands as soon as they reach home.

Apple Watch Series 6 colours

Apple brings the new Watch Series 6 in four colour options. These include the new 'blue' and 'red' aluminium variants, along with two stainless steel finishes in 'classic yellow gold' and grey-black 'graphite' colours.

Image credits: Apple