Xiaomi To Feature NavIC Navigation System Instead Of GPS With ISRO's Help

In January 2020, ISRO chief Dr K Sivan announced a collaboration with Qualcomm to provide better navigation systems using the NavIC satellite system in India and the surrounding regions. Recently, Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain posted a picture with ISRO chief Dr K Sivan. Here is the glimpse of Manu Kumar Jain’s meeting with Dr K Sivan and what followed in the meeting:

NavIC systems to be present on upcoming Xiaomi smartphones

Recently, with his post on social media platforms like Twitter and LinkedIn, Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that future Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones would use the NavIC navigation systems and ditch the conventional GPS systems. Earlier in January, ISRO and Qualcomm had announced their partnership to power all the new chipsets with the ability to fetch navigation data from the NavIC satellites.

Xiaomi has always been striving to drive innovation into their technology, and with the collaboration of Xiaomi and ISRO, it has become one of the very first adapters of the NavIC systems for navigation.

Going to cherish this selfie for a long time! With Dr. K Sivan, @ISRO #Chairman! 😍



Sir, I can't thank you enough for all you've done to put #India at the forefront of innovation. 🇮🇳



It's a great honor that #Xiaomi is able to take things ahead with #NavIC. 🛰️#NavICinXiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/itiIp2RcXC — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 25, 2020

The NavIC navigation system is said to be more accurate than the traditional GPS navigation system, and also has a lesser chance of issues due to network corruption or disconnection. The NavIC navigation system will be used for all the primary navigation services in areas across India and the surrounding regions such as Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan and others.

According to media reports, all the upcoming smartphones that feature the new class of Snapdragon chipsets will also use NavIC as the primary system for navigation.

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System or operationally known as NavIC is an autonomous satellite navigation system that provides real-time and accurate navigation services. NavIC has a range that covers India and 1500km around it with plans for further extension.

When compared to GPS, the NavIC satellite uses a dual-band frequency for relatively better accuracy that the single-band GPS frequencies. India’s NavIC navigation system will refer to the 7 NavIC constellations to provide navigation services across the network of devices.

