Hasselblad Camera 907X 50C Can Work With 60 Year-old Gears; Know Features And Price

Photography has become a widely loved hobby for numerous people around the world and the craze keeps on increasing. While new smartphones are trying their best to present the best camera experience, digital cameras, DSLR and more still have their credibility intact. While digital cameras have replaced the old film cameras, medium format systems, like Hasselblad and Phase One work a little differently. They come with an attached sensor to a camera body with interchangeable lenses.

Hasselblad 907X 50C features

Hasselblad's cameras are known for its iconic status and incredible performance. Now, the company has released a new modular system which is different from the old boxy and bulky cameras. The new Hasselblad camera system comes with a CFV II 50C medium format back the sensor is larger than the typical “full-frame” chips found in pro DSLRs with a 907X slim body, and its X1D lenses.

Image ~ Hasselblad Youtube

The new Hasselblad 907X slim body camera does not consist of an optical viewfinder like the other V-series cameras of the company. The Hasselblad 907X 50C is a digital camera which comes with a screen on the back to compose shots, however, one can also opt for the optional optical viewfinder attachment. With a 50-megapixel sensor in the camera, Hasselblad 907X slim body camera measures 43.8 x 32.9 mm. It also captures 16-bit raw files, which provide more colour information than typical digital camera images.

Hasselblad 907X 50C Price

Hasselblad cameras are generally used for specialised use but this digital camera is a beautiful start towards a new beginning. A 907X body with a CFV II 50C back can cost a buyer around $ 6,400 i.e. â‚¹ 4,78,716 before you without a lens to shoot with. Getting glass is going to cost a buyer another $ 1,099 i.e. â‚¹ 82,204 at least. One can also upgrade the camera if they wish to by adding the $ 740 i.e. â‚¹ 55,335 control grip as well as the $ 500 i.e. â‚¹ 37,388 Optical Finder. Hasselblad 907X 50C is considered to be a bridge between the past wonders and future innovations making photography bloom in all aspects.

