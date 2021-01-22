Aero India 2021 Schedule: When Is The Aerospace Exhibition Going To Be Held?

One of the most popular biennial air shows and aviation exhibitions held in the country is Aero India. The venue has always been at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, India. The Defence Exhibition Organisation and the Ministry of Defence are the ones who are responsible for organising this event. Continue reading this article for the Aero India dates for 2021.

Aero India 2021 Theme

Aero India Ticket Price and Schedule

The thirteenth edition of AERO INDIA 2021 is scheduled to take place from February 03 to February 05, 2021, at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The exhibition timings are as follows:-

Business Days Feb 03, 2021 (1300 hrs onwards )

Business Days Feb 04 - 05, 2021 (0900–1800 hrs)



Here are the Mandatory Guidelines for entry to Aero India 21 Venue for Organisers, Event Managers and Others.

Get COVID - 19 RT-PCR test done and obtain the Report which should be less than 72 hours of your scheduled entry time at Aero India Venue.

Upload the report and details like name, mobile, email ID, Photo ID No. on 'aeroindia.gov.in' portal under the menu. "Covid Care > Upload Covid Clearance Report".

Report that a user submits will get validated by a medical team.

On validation, clearance will be forwarded to the registered email and also by SMS.

Download this clearance and show it on the mobile phone/hard copy at the venue for entering.

Without this clearance, entry to the venue will not be allowed.

You can also download the Covid Clearance Report in your Aero India Mobile App using your Reference No.

Aero India dates from 1996 - 2021

1st edition (1996)

2nd edition (1998)

3rd edition (2001)

4th edition (2003)

5th edition (2005)

6th edition (2007)

7th edition (2009)

8th edition (2011)

9th edition (2013)

10th edition (2015)

11th edition (2017)

12th edition (2019)

13th edition (2021) - The latest edition of Aero India is scheduled to be held starting from February 03 to February 05, 2021. The venue is at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

