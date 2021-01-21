Fortnite Predator Challenges: How To Complete 'Deal Damage While Thermal Is Active'?

Fortnite is currently hosting the Fortnite Zero Point which is going to last until March 15, 2021. This survival multiplayer game has an ever-increasing player base that is due to its interesting challenges, tasks and in-game missions. This the major reason why many players are so keen to know more about Fortnite Predator Challenges and how to deal damage while thermal is active. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to Deal Damage while Thermal is active?

This challenge can only be completed once you have the Predator Skin or else it will go waste. So first you need to do is get the Fortnite Skin to start the mission. However, getting the skin can be a task in itself because you will have to defeat the Predator and earn the Fortnite skin. As we all know that to complete the Fortnite challenge you need to defeat the Predator which is quite simple for a player. All you need to do is take crosshairs to track him because he keeps using his invisibility during the fight.

As soon as you get hold of the skin you need to get focused to complete the "Deal Damage while Thermal is Active" Challenge. So, to start the challenge, head on a journey to find a Thermal Fish. For the same, you need to go fishing at the Fishing Spots in Fortnite. Once you have found and eaten the fish, all you need to do is deal damage to opponents or even to sharks, that is all.

Completing the "Deal Damage while Thermal is Active" Challenge in Fortnite will help you to earn the Hunter’s Arsenal Wrap. It is a rare item in the game and its description reads: “What’s the matter? CIA got you pushing too many pencils?” The Fortnite Predator Challenges started from yesterday that is January 21, 2021. All of the Predator challenges are quite easy to complete and are certainly targeting specific areas of the map.

