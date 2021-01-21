Why Was Codemiko Banned From Twitch? Know If Codemiko Revealed Her Face

Codemiko is the name of the 3D animated personality as well as the person who created it. Codemiko is a virtual streamer who is known for her massive popularity on her Twitch account due to her technical setup. Miko currently has over 80k followers on her Twitch channel as well as thousands of followers on her Twitter as well as her Instagram account. She talks about virtual streaming as well as answers queries about the same. However, CodeMiko was recently banned from the platform. Read on to know the possible reasons for why was Codemiko banned?

WANNA SEE SOME TECH?!! This is Miko being mocapped live by technician with facial tracking! pic.twitter.com/a3A5gLWANv — Miko (@thecodemiko) November 29, 2020

ALSO READ| Mira Rajput Shares Stunning Selfie From Goa Vacay With Hubby Shahid Kapoor; See Pic

Why was Codemiko banned?

Even though Twitch doesn't report about why it bans a specific account user, but many of her followers think that she might be banned because of some 'Twitch banned words' that she might have used during her streaming event. According to HITC website, Twitch had announced its list of banned words in December 2020, stating that the streaming platform would ban the users if they use certain words.

The group named Streamer Bans that reports about the Twitch channel band also tweeted about Codemiko being banned on January 19, 2021. However, they too didn't state about why she is being banned and what would be the duration of the ban. Even though her fans have been showing support on her social media account, it is uncertain when would the bans be lifted.

According to gamerant, this is the third time that Codemiko's account has been banned within five months. She was banned for a day in September 2020, then for three days, and now no one knows about when the ban would be lifted from her Twitch channel. It is reported that Twitch completely suspends an account once the user receives three bans in a single month. Codemiko is yet to comment on her recent ban.

ALSO READ| Who Is Omar Sy's Wife? Learn More About The Star Of Netflix's 'Lupin'

Codemiko face reveal occurred a few days ago on her Twitch channel itself when she showcased the 'technician' version of her virtual avatar. Here is the face behind the avatar. Take a look at her recent post.

ALSO READ| Know Details Of 'Aashiqui' Actor Anu Aggarwal's Life, Career And More

ALSO READ| The Idhun Chronicles Season 2 Ending Explained: Would Jack & Kirtash Join Resistance?