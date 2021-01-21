Hitman 3 Death In The Family Case File Guide: How To Obtain The File? Details Inside

The newly released Hitman 3 game was released with a unique interface where players get to carry over their progression from Hitman 1 and Hitman 2. Unlike the previous editions of the game series, the final instalment was developed by IO Interactive. As soon as the game was launched, many players barged in and downloaded it immediately. However, many are wondering about Hitman 3 Death In The Family Case File and how to get it. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to get the 'Death In The Family Case File' in Hitman 3?

So, acquiring the case file of the Death In The Family mystery in the game requires you to choose between two ways to complete it. One of which is to solve the mystery and ask for the case file as a reward or you can just steal it from the house. If you are opting for the first option all you will need to do is disguise themselves as a Private Investigator and start questioning all the subjects. Then search for the Death In The Family clues and more. However, this will certainly lead you to an in-game person called Alexa Carlisle which will give you the file.

Hitman 3 walkthrough for Death In The Family Case File

There is also a second method. In case you choose that then you can avoid the situation and the hard work. The other method is easier and saves time and energy. All you need to do is enter the mansion and eliminate a Bodyguard. Now, use the guard's clothes as a disguise, and head to Alexa Carlisle's office on the second floor of the manor. You will certainly see a button on the arm of the desk chair that you need to activate. This will reveal a nearby wall safe to the chair.

Now, things get a little tricky because you need a passcode to open the safe lock. There are four symbols on the wall above the safe that you need to search to find your code. Each symbol depicts all of the objects with numbers inscribed inside them. Once you have the digits you need to try the best combination to open the Dartmoor safe. The code is 1975 and the safe will open. Now, you can easily take the Death In The Family case file and the objective is complete. Further, you need to be a good hitman and eliminate Alexa Carlisle. The game is available on various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

