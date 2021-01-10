After Google, Apple Removes Parler From App Store

Apple has removed Parler, which has a significant user base of President Donald Trump supporters, from its iPhone App Store on Saturday. The company explained that the reason why they removed it is because the posts on the pro-Trump app related to the US Capitol seige last week included violence, which violates Apple’s rules for safe content. On Friday, Google had also removed Parler from its Android app store, Google Play.

"We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity. Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues," read an official statement from Apple.

Trump’s Twitter account permanently suspended

This comes after Twitter permanently suspended US President Donald Trump’s account over the risk of ‘incitement of violence’. Twitter said that after assessing the tweets in the context of a violent storming of the Capitol on Wednesday, it determined that Trump’s tweets violated the firm’s ‘Glorification of Violence’ policy and constituted immediate removal from the platform.

Parler had garnered massive popularity online since releasing in 2018. The online service bears similarity to microblogging site Twitter and it is particularly popular among the right-wing extremists and conservative politicians in the United States.

