Trump suggests building own platform after Twitter suspends his account

In the aftermath of Twitter permanently suspending his personal account, embattled President Donald Trump used @POTUS account to suggest that he and his team were looking at the possibility of "building out own platform in the near future." In the now-deleted tweets, Trump thanked “75,000,000 great patriots” who voted for him adding that their voice won’t be silenced. In his comments, the Republican leader also accused Twitter of conspiring with Democrats and radical to suppress freedom of speech.

In addendum, Trump also highlighted section 230, which protects social media from civil liabilities, stating without it Twitter wouldn’t exist for long. The microblogging platform was quick to react and immediately deleted all the tweets. However, the tweets were already doing rounds of the internet by then.

"As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me," he wrote. "Twitter may be a private company, but without the government's gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long. I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely," the incumbent added.

Twitter suspends Donald Trump's account permanently

This came after Twitter suspended Trump's account permanently. Twitter said, “After reviewing of tweets from the Donald Trump account and the context around them — how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

It added, "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open”.

