Anand Mahindra Hails 'space Saving' Car-parking Solution, Leaves Netizens Plenty To Ponder

Chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra on Monday shared a video of 'jugaad' or creative innovation which he thinks can be the solution for making factory layouts more efficient. The video which features space-saving parking solution was shared by Mahindra praising the person who is seen parking his vehicle by carefully driving it onto a lifting jack outside his house.

Once the man parks the car in the spot, he comes out and pushes the entire panel along with his car in the free space under the stairs of his home. Mahindra wrote, "Saw a video of a similar device in Punjab some time ago. But this is one step ahead. I love the 'geometrical' elegance of the solution! I bet the person who designed this would be able to give us some real out-of-the-box ideas for making our factory layouts more efficient!"

The clip originally shared by the Twitter handle, CCTV IDIOTS has been viewed more than 4.5 lakh times since it was shared online on May 10, though its origins are from many years earlier. Many Twitter users praised the man for his innovation and driving skills but others were also worried because the design had a shortcoming as he would not be able to upgrade his car because of space limitations.

The good thing is that this person has not cut down the tree to make this car park design.



But he has to maintain the same model of the car for very very long time. — Pravin Dhakne (@Pravin_Dhakne) May 11, 2020

Sir we should admire this guy's control on the reverse gear. I mean even for s seasoned driver like me I am sure I will need several rounds of trials to master what this guy did. Innovation. — Kartik Matmari (@KMatmari) May 11, 2020

Only limitation of this is, it is precise fit and the owner has to live with this model of car only. He won’t be able to be a Mahindra customer even if he wish, unless he decides to get rid of that parking !! — Shankar Murkumbi (@murkumbi2000) May 11, 2020

Either he has bought the car that can fit under the staircase... or built the staircase so that the car fits under it 😆😂



Acrobatic reversing skills required though 😅👍 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) May 11, 2020

