Bug Bounty Hunter Suresh Chelludarai Praised By Satya Nadella For Reporting 21 Bugs

Satya Nadella was on stage at the Future Decoded Tech Summit in Bengaluru to discuss technology adoption and sustainable growth. At the event, the Microsoft CEO emphasised how cybersecurity researchers play a huge part in overcoming vulnerabilities on time so as to prevent further cyberattacks on more people.

Speaking of which, Satya Nadella mentioned and thanked a 21-year old security researcher, Suresh Chelladurai, who has played a huge role in helping Microsoft find major security vulnerabilities along with making their products safer for the users. Nadella said that Suresh Chelludurai has pointed out around 21 security vulnerabilities in their products over the last six months.

Suresh Chelludurai reported 18 cases of vulnerability for Microsoft

Satya Nadella also revealed that the 21-year old who hails from a small village of Tamil Nadu was one of the company’s top ten bug bounty hunters (at the sixth position) in 2018 as he had made around 18 submissions around these security vulnerabilities.

Generally, bug bounty hunters like Suresh Chelladurai are able to earn a decent amount of money for sending in such vulnerability submissions before being discovered and exploited by hackers. It is also worth mentioning that India has a very less number of security researchers that are driven to find out flaws in a company’s products in exchange for huge bounties.

During his speech, Satya Nadella also shared with developers his expectations of them and their products which would help drive humanity forward as they come up with products and technologies that encompass a lot more than a few commonly chartered territories. Nadella also stated that there has been a loss of over $1 trillion in the world economy because of cyberattacks. He further mentioned that cybercriminals are actually microtargeting certain people on the internet in order to gain access to their system for bitcoin mining.

Image credits: YouTube | Microsoft India

(with inputs from agencies)