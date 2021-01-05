CES 2021 Registration: Take A Look At The Step By Step Process

While CES 2021 won’t be the same as the previous years with the pandemic in the background, there’s no need to worry. This year, CES 2021 was announced to be going digital from the 11th to 14th of January. While it may earn more sighs than cheers, there’s always good news at the end of the day. From the introduction of new products to compelling conferences and keynotes executed by the world’s biggest leaders, CES 2021 is going to be a personalised experience for everybody. CES 2021 will allow participants a chance to engage with industry leaders and innovators from around the world. “We are excited to make history with the first all-digital CES and provide a safe and efficient way to bring our industry together,” said Mr Gray Shapiro, the CEO and President of CTA.

CES 2021 Registration

1. Create a new account on the official website. Your previous account won’t be applicable this year.

2. Register your active email address, where you will be sent the OTP.

3. Read and accept the terms and conditions.

4. Set up a username and password, fill in the required details and submit proof of industry affiliation as well as confirmation of age, with the requirement being 18 years and older.

5. Post the registration, you will receive a second email that will indicate whether your application was approved or rejected.

6. Early birds of CES 2021 registration will have an added advantage on the price paid for the event over others. The lowest pricing starts at $149. Post 4th January, the price will increase to $499. The last day for the media registration will be 8th of January.

More on CES 2021

This year’s event will be evidently more inclusive as many interested viewers from across the world can participate without having to worry about booking a flight to Los Angeles, the avowed capital of the famous event.

Traditional brands and regular attendees like LG, Samsung, Mercedes-Benz, Panasonic, Intel, Phillips, Lenovo as well as unconventional and NextGen companies like L’Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Bridgestone, Caterpillar and many more have confirmed their presence as presenters this year.

The broadcasting of the much-anticipated CES Keynotes event will be open at large for the entire globe to witness. Confirmed speakers for Keynotes include Verizon’s Hans Vestberg, General Motors’ Mary Barra, Delta Airlines’ Molly Battin, Google’s Annie Jean-Baptiste among many others. The entire list of speakers is available on their official website