Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Expected To Be Successor To Galaxy A51 5G?

According to a recent report by SamMobile portal, HTML5Test had recently listed a Samsung smartphone whose model number was SM-A526B. If tech portals like Sammobile and Geekbench are to be believed, then this indicates that Galaxy A52 5G is all set to arrive in the near future. The portal also stated that the model would be a successor to the recently released Galaxy A52 5G as well. The Galaxy A52 5G is expected to have finer features as compared to the Galaxy A51 5G model that debuted in April this year with functions like quad rear cameras, Infinity-O Display, an octa-core SoC to name a few. However, none of this information has been confirmed by the official Samsung website or spokesperson. Read on to more details about the expected specs of Samsung Galaxy A52.

Expected Samsung Galaxy A52 specs

According to Geekbench, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications (expected) includes 6GB of RAM and an octa-core Qualcomm SoC, which is clocked at 1.8GHz. It may also have Snapdragon 750G. While when it comes about the display the new model is expected to have a 6.5-inch display with hole-punch design. The Samsung Galaxy A52 may also have 64-MP primary camera sensor, with the wide-angle shooter, depth sensor, and a macro sensor.

A52 price

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to cost of $499 (approx. Rs. 36,700).

Rumours and leaks related to Samsung phones and products

A while ago rumours around the release of Samsung Galaxy S21 made rounds on the internet. After the big news that the popular smartphone brand Samsung might discontinue its Note series, several leaks on various social media sites, indicated about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, releasing in the markets without a charger. However, there is no confirmation about this from the brand. A few days ago, an image of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds was also leaked. The images were leaked by Evan Blass, a tech expert and the founder of the technology website Voice. The new Samsung Galaxy Buds pro appears to be having a rounder shape than its predecessors like Samsung Galaxy buds and Samsung Galaxy Buds plus.

