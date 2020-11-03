Micromax Launch Event: Micromax IN Note 1 And 1B Release Date, Price, Specs, How To Buy

Micromax has unveiled its latest IN series of smartphones as it finally makes a much-awaited return to the Indian market. The company is launching two budget-friendly devices in the country, both of which will come with high-end specifications. So, let us quickly walk you through the phone's launch details, pricing, specifications and where to purchase the device.

Micromax launch

The IN Note 1 and IN 1B are the two smartphones that have been unveiled as part of the Micromax phone launch event. The IN Note 1B is a budget-friendly model; however, it still packs a number of interesting specifications. Here's a look at how the two smartphones stack up against each other.

Micromax phone specifications

Both Micromax IN Note 1 and 1B models have been powered by MediaTek processors. However, the former comes with MediaTek G85, whereas the latter comes with MediaTek G35. The IN Note 1 will sport a 6.67 inch full HD display as opposed to a smaller 6.52 inch HD screen on the 1B. For camera, the Micromax's IN Note 1 features a quad-camera set up (48 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 2 megapixels + 2 megapixels) and 16 megapixels on the front. On the other hand, the Micromax IN Note 1B features a dual rear camera set up (13 megapixels + 5 megapixels). For selfies, there is an 8 megapixels camera on the front.

The Micromax IN Note 1 comes in two variants which include 4GB RAM-64GB storage and 4GB RAM-128GB storage options. The IN Note 1B also comes in two variants which include a 2GB RAM-32GB storage version and 4GB RAM+64GB storage version. All devices pack a 5000 mAh battery and run on Stock Android.

Micromax Note IN Note 1 and 1B price

The Micromax IN Note 1 with 4GB RAM-64GB storage will be available for ₹10,999, while the 4GB RAM-128GB storage variant will carry a price tag of ₹12,499. The IN 1B with 2GB RAM-32GB storage and the 4GB RAM-64GB storage variants will be available for ₹6,999 and ₹7,999 respectively.

Micromax IN Note 1 and 1B release date

The Micromax IN Note 1 and 1B models will be available for purchase on the company's official website and Flipkart starting November 26, 2020.

Image credits: Micromax