Micromax Launch Event: Micromax IN Note 1 And 1B Release Date, Price, Specs, How To Buy

The Micromax IN Note 1 and 1B are two devices that have been unveiled at the Micromax launch event. Scroll on for price details, release date and more.

Micromax has unveiled its latest IN series of smartphones as it finally makes a much-awaited return to the Indian market. The company is launching two budget-friendly devices in the country, both of which will come with high-end specifications. So, let us quickly walk you through the phone's launch details, pricing, specifications and where to purchase the device.

The IN Note 1 and IN 1B are the two smartphones that have been unveiled as part of the Micromax phone launch event. The IN Note 1B is a budget-friendly model; however, it still packs a number of interesting specifications. Here's a look at how the two smartphones stack up against each other.

Both Micromax IN Note 1 and 1B models have been powered by MediaTek processors. However, the former comes with MediaTek G85, whereas the latter comes with MediaTek G35. The IN Note 1 will sport a 6.67 inch full HD display as opposed to a smaller 6.52 inch HD screen on the 1B. For camera, the Micromax's IN Note 1 features a quad-camera set up (48 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 2 megapixels + 2 megapixels) and 16 megapixels on the front. On the other hand, the Micromax IN Note 1B features a dual rear camera set up (13 megapixels + 5 megapixels). For selfies, there is an 8 megapixels camera on the front.

The Micromax IN Note 1 comes in two variants which include 4GB RAM-64GB storage and 4GB RAM-128GB storage options. The IN Note 1B also comes in two variants which include a 2GB RAM-32GB storage version and 4GB RAM+64GB storage version. All devices pack a 5000 mAh battery and run on Stock Android.

Micromax Note IN Note 1 and 1B price

The Micromax IN Note 1 with 4GB RAM-64GB storage will be available for ₹10,999, while the 4GB RAM-128GB storage variant will carry a price tag of ₹12,499. The IN 1B with 2GB RAM-32GB storage and the 4GB RAM-64GB storage variants will be available for ₹6,999 and ₹7,999 respectively.

Micromax IN Note 1 and 1B release date

The Micromax IN Note 1 and 1B models will be available for purchase on the company's official website and Flipkart starting November 26, 2020.

