Is Micromax A Chinese Company? Tracing The Smartphone Manufacturer's Origin

Micromax has finally made a comeback to the smartphone segment as it unveiled two new devices for the Indian market. The company is launching a Micromax Note IN 1 and IB, both of which are budget-friendly devices and offer higher-end specifications. However, the recent conflicts between India and China have accelerated anti-China sentiments amongst a majority of Indians. While this has made it difficult for Chinese-based companies to sell their products in India, many Indian citizens have also resorted to a boycott of Chinese smartphones, among various other products.

As Indian citizens continue to express their defiance against the purchase of Chinese-linked products, several buyers are often concerned about the origin of various brands. Micromax is one such brand which may seem like a Chinese manufacturer to certain people. So, let us take you through the Micromax country origin and answer whether Micromax is Indian or Chinese brand.

Is Micromax a Chinese company?

Micromax is one of the major smartphone companies in India with a huge retail presence. It is an Indian smartphone manufacturer and consumer electronics company which is based in Gurugram, Haryana, India. It also owns YU Televentures, an Indian consumer electronics brand which was formed in December 2014.

Micromax does not have any roots in China; however, it still continues to face stiff competition from popular and established Chinese smartphone companies operating in India.

It should be noted that Micromax was one of the notable players in the Indian smartphone market until it started to lose its ground with the entry of Chinese manufactures a few years ago. However, the company has finally made a comeback to capitalize on the Indian government's Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) and start competing with international brands.

The Indian manufacturer is also focusing on making investments in the MSME sector in an effort to build up the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country within the next few years. Micromax has been away from smartphone manufacturing for over two years now. The company is now looking to compete in the entry-level segment and also make its presence in the above price segment with its recent launch.

Image credits: Micromax