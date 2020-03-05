Eclipse Shortcut Keys For Core Java Developers & Java Web Application Developers

Eclipse is an integrated development environment (IDE) for Java and other computer programming languages. The program comes with a base workspace and an extensible plug-in system which allows customising the environment. The tools also support a range of keyboard shortcuts which can be used by both core Java developers and Java web application developers to be much more productive. Let us check out some of the most essential Eclipse shortcut keys:
Basic Eclipse shortcut keys
- Ctrl + Shift + T – To find class in an application or from inside a jar
- Ctrl + Shift + R – To find all resource files, including the config XML files from the workspace
- Ctrl + 1 – For quick fix; it shows the potential fixes for warnings, errors and displays the possible actions that can be taken
- Ctrl + Shift + O – To organise the missing imports
- Ctrl + T – To toggle between supertype and subtype
- Ctrl + E – Go to an open editor
- Ctrl + Shift + L – To view the listings of all Eclipse keyboard shortcuts
- Ctrl + Shift + F – For auto-formatting
Eclipse shortcut keys for quick navigation
These Eclipse keyboard shortcuts can help you quickly navigate through the files and between them as you read and write codes within the program.
- Ctrl + O – Displays all methods of the current class. Pressing Ctrl + O again will display all the inherited methods
- Ctrl + Right arrow key or Ctrl + Left arrow key – Move one text element in the editor to the left or right
- Ctrl + Up arrow key or Ctrl + Down arrow key – Scroll up / down a line in the editor
- Ctrl + Shift + P – Go to the matching bracket
- Alt + Shift + Up arrow key – To select the previous syntactical element
- Alt + Shift + Down arrow key – To select the next syntactical element
- Alt + Shift + W – To display a classic package explorer
- Ctrl + Shift + Up and down arrow key – To navigate from member to member
Eclipse shortcuts for coding and editing codes
- Shift + F2 – To display the Javadoc for a selected type, class or method
- Alt + Shift + N – Menu shortcut for creating new objects
- Alt + Shift + Z – To surround a block with try and catch
- Ctrl + / – To comment and uncomment lines and blocks
- Ctrl + Shift + / – To comment and uncomment lines with a block comment
- Select class + F4 – To view its Type hierarchy
- Ctrl + F4 or Ctrl + W – To close the current file
- Ctrl + Shirt + W – To close all the open files
- Ctrl + l – To go to a line
- Select text + Ctrl + Shift + F – Formatting
- Ctrl + F – To find / find and replace
- Ctrl + D – To delete a line
- Ctrl + Q – To go to the last edited position
Eclipse shortcut keys for refactoring
- Alt + Shift + R – To rename
- Alt + Shift + T – To open the context-sensitive refactoring menu
Image credits: Eclipse