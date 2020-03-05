Eclipse Shortcut Keys For Core Java Developers & Java Web Application Developers

Eclipse is an integrated development environment (IDE) for Java and other computer programming languages. The program comes with a base workspace and an extensible plug-in system which allows customising the environment. The tools also support a range of keyboard shortcuts which can be used by both core Java developers and Java web application developers to be much more productive. Let us check out some of the most essential Eclipse shortcut keys:

Basic Eclipse shortcut keys

Ctrl + Shift + T – To find class in an application or from inside a jar

Ctrl + Shift + R – To find all resource files, including the config XML files from the workspace

Ctrl + 1 – For quick fix; it shows the potential fixes for warnings, errors and displays the possible actions that can be taken

Ctrl + Shift + O – To organise the missing imports

Ctrl + T – To toggle between supertype and subtype

Ctrl + E – Go to an open editor

Ctrl + Shift + L – To view the listings of all Eclipse keyboard shortcuts

Ctrl + Shift + F – For auto-formatting

Eclipse shortcut keys for quick navigation

These Eclipse keyboard shortcuts can help you quickly navigate through the files and between them as you read and write codes within the program.

Ctrl + O – Displays all methods of the current class. Pressing Ctrl + O again will display all the inherited methods

Ctrl + Right arrow key or Ctrl + Left arrow key – Move one text element in the editor to the left or right

Ctrl + Up arrow key or Ctrl + Down arrow key – Scroll up / down a line in the editor

Ctrl + Shift + P – Go to the matching bracket

Alt + Shift + Up arrow key – To select the previous syntactical element

Alt + Shift + Down arrow key – To select the next syntactical element

Alt + Shift + W – To display a classic package explorer

Ctrl + Shift + Up and down arrow key – To navigate from member to member

Eclipse shortcuts for coding and editing codes

Shift + F2 – To display the Javadoc for a selected type, class or method

Alt + Shift + N – Menu shortcut for creating new objects

Alt + Shift + Z – To surround a block with try and catch

Ctrl + / – To comment and uncomment lines and blocks

Ctrl + Shift + / – To comment and uncomment lines with a block comment

Select class + F4 – To view its Type hierarchy

Ctrl + F4 or Ctrl + W – To close the current file

Ctrl + Shirt + W – To close all the open files

Ctrl + l – To go to a line

Select text + Ctrl + Shift + F – Formatting

Ctrl + F – To find / find and replace

Ctrl + D – To delete a line

Ctrl + Q – To go to the last edited position

Eclipse shortcut keys for refactoring

Alt + Shift + R – To rename

Alt + Shift + T – To open the context-sensitive refactoring menu

Image credits: Eclipse