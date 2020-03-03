PowerPoint Shortcut Keys To Speed Up Your Work And Improve Efficiency

Microsoft PowerPoint is an enormously popular presentation program that has been used for many years now. And while you may think you are familiar with the program, you might be surprised by the variety of keyboard combinations that you can use to speed up your work. Today, we bring a list of some of the most essential Microsoft PowerPoint key shortcuts you need to know:
Basic PowerPoint shortcut keys
First of all, let us take a quick look at some of the most basic or general keyboard shortcuts that are used for opening, closing, and switching between multiple presentations documents, including navigating through the Ribbon.
- Ctrl + N – Create a new presentation document
- Ctrl + O – Open an existing presentation document
- Ctrl + S: Save a presentation
- Alt + F2 or F12 – Open the Save As dialog box
- Ctrl + W or Ctrl + F4 – Close a presentation
- Ctrl + Q – Save and close a presentation
- Ctrl + Z – Undo an action
- Ctrl + Y – Redo an action
- Ctrl + F2 – Print Preview View
- F1 – Open the Help pane
- Alt + Q – Directs to the “Tell me what you want to do” box
- F7 – Check for spellings
- Alt or F10 – Turn the key tips to ‘on’ or ‘off’
- Ctrl + F1 – Show or hide the ribbon
- Ctrl + F – Search in a presentation or use Find and Replace
- Alt + F – Open the File tab menu
- Alt + H – Go to the Home tab
- Alt + N – Open the Insert tab
- Alt + G – Open the Design tab
- Alt + K – Go to the Transitions tab
- Alt + A – Go to the Animations tab
- Alt + S – Go to the Slide Show tab
- Alt + R – Go to the Review tab
- Alt + W – Go to View tab
- Alt + X – Go to the Add-ins tab
- Alt + Y – Go to the Help tab
- Ctrl + Tab – Switch between open presentations
PowerPoint shortcut keys for selecting, navigating texts and objects
There are tons of helpful keyboard shortcuts that can be used for navigating throughout a PowerPoint document easily. You can try out these Powerpoint shortcut keys which will enable you to select a text within text boxes and different objects on a slide with much ease.
- Ctrl + A – Select all the objects on an active slide
- Tab – Select or move on to the next object on a slide
- Shift + Tab – Select or move to a previous object on a slide
- Home – Go back to the beginning of the slide
- End – Go to the end of the slide
- PgDn – Go to the next slide
- PgUp – Go the previous slide
- Ctrl + Up / Down Arrow – Move a slide up or down in the presentation document (you will need to click on a slide thumbnail before performing this shortcut)
- Ctrl + Shift + Up / Down Arrow – Move a slide to the beginning or end of your presentation document (click on a slide thumbnail first)
PowerPoint shortcut keys for editing and formatting
The following keyboard shortcuts will save you time so you can edit and format in a snap!
- Ctrl + X – Cut the selected text, object, or slide
- Ctrl + C or Ctrl + Insert – Copy the selected text, object, or selected slide
- Ctrl + V or Shift + Insert – Paste the selected text, object, or slide
- Ctrl + Alt + V – Open the Paste Special dialog box
- Delete – Delete the selected text, object, or slide
- Ctrl + B – Toggle bold on the selected text
- Ctrl + I – Toggle italics on the selected text
- Ctrl + U – Add or remove underline to selected text
- Ctrl + E – Center align the selected text
- Ctrl + J – Justify the selected text
- Ctrl + L – Left align the selected text
- Ctrl + R – Right align the selected text
- Ctrl + T – Display the Font dialog box after text or object is selected
- Ctrl + K – Insert a hyperlink
- Ctrl + M – Insert a new slide
- Ctrl + D – Duplicate the selected object or a slide (for selecting a slide, you will first need to click on a slide thumbnail)
Useful PowerPoint shortcut keys for Slideshows
Once you are done compiling your PowerPoint document and ready to view the presentation, these keyboard combinations should come in handy.
- F5 – Play the presentation from the start
- Shift + F5 – Play the presentation from the current slide
- Ctrl + P – Annotate using a Pen tool while playing the slideshow
- N or Page Down – Move to the next slide while playing the slideshow
- P or Page Up – Return to the previous slide while playing the slideshow
- B – Change the screen to black during a slideshow (Press B again to return to the slideshow)
- Esc – End the slideshow
Image credits: office.com