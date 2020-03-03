PowerPoint Shortcut Keys To Speed Up Your Work And Improve Efficiency

Microsoft PowerPoint is an enormously popular presentation program that has been used for many years now. And while you may think you are familiar with the program, you might be surprised by the variety of keyboard combinations that you can use to speed up your work. Today, we bring a list of some of the most essential Microsoft PowerPoint key shortcuts you need to know:

Basic PowerPoint shortcut keys

First of all, let us take a quick look at some of the most basic or general keyboard shortcuts that are used for opening, closing, and switching between multiple presentations documents, including navigating through the Ribbon.

Ctrl + N – Create a new presentation document

Ctrl + O – Open an existing presentation document

Ctrl + S: Save a presentation

Alt + F2 or F12 – Open the Save As dialog box

Ctrl + W or Ctrl + F4 – Close a presentation

Ctrl + Q – Save and close a presentation

Ctrl + Z – Undo an action

Ctrl + Y – Redo an action

Ctrl + F2 – Print Preview View

F1 – Open the Help pane

Alt + Q – Directs to the “Tell me what you want to do” box

F7 – Check for spellings

Alt or F10 – Turn the key tips to ‘on’ or ‘off’

Ctrl + F1 – Show or hide the ribbon

Ctrl + F – Search in a presentation or use Find and Replace

Alt + F – Open the File tab menu

Alt + H – Go to the Home tab

Alt + N – Open the Insert tab

Alt + G – Open the Design tab

Alt + K – Go to the Transitions tab

Alt + A – Go to the Animations tab

Alt + S – Go to the Slide Show tab

Alt + R – Go to the Review tab

Alt + W – Go to View tab

Alt + X – Go to the Add-ins tab

Alt + Y – Go to the Help tab

Ctrl + Tab – Switch between open presentations

PowerPoint shortcut keys for selecting, navigating texts and objects

There are tons of helpful keyboard shortcuts that can be used for navigating throughout a PowerPoint document easily. You can try out these Powerpoint shortcut keys which will enable you to select a text within text boxes and different objects on a slide with much ease.

Ctrl + A – Select all the objects on an active slide

Tab – Select or move on to the next object on a slide

Shift + Tab – Select or move to a previous object on a slide

Home – Go back to the beginning of the slide

End – Go to the end of the slide

PgDn – Go to the next slide

PgUp – Go the previous slide

Ctrl + Up / Down Arrow – Move a slide up or down in the presentation document (you will need to click on a slide thumbnail before performing this shortcut)

Ctrl + Shift + Up / Down Arrow – Move a slide to the beginning or end of your presentation document (click on a slide thumbnail first)

PowerPoint shortcut keys for editing and formatting

The following keyboard shortcuts will save you time so you can edit and format in a snap!

Ctrl + X – Cut the selected text, object, or slide

Ctrl + C or Ctrl + Insert – Copy the selected text, object, or selected slide

Ctrl + V or Shift + Insert – Paste the selected text, object, or slide

Ctrl + Alt + V – Open the Paste Special dialog box

Delete – Delete the selected text, object, or slide

Ctrl + B – Toggle bold on the selected text

Ctrl + I – Toggle italics on the selected text

Ctrl + U – Add or remove underline to selected text

Ctrl + E – Center align the selected text

Ctrl + J – Justify the selected text

Ctrl + L – Left align the selected text

Ctrl + R – Right align the selected text

Ctrl + T – Display the Font dialog box after text or object is selected

Ctrl + K – Insert a hyperlink

Ctrl + M – Insert a new slide

Ctrl + D – Duplicate the selected object or a slide (for selecting a slide, you will first need to click on a slide thumbnail)

Useful PowerPoint shortcut keys for Slideshows

Once you are done compiling your PowerPoint document and ready to view the presentation, these keyboard combinations should come in handy.

F5 – Play the presentation from the start

Shift + F5 – Play the presentation from the current slide

Ctrl + P – Annotate using a Pen tool while playing the slideshow

N or Page Down – Move to the next slide while playing the slideshow

P or Page Up – Return to the previous slide while playing the slideshow

B – Change the screen to black during a slideshow (Press B again to return to the slideshow)

Esc – End the slideshow

Image credits: office.com