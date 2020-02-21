Blender Shortcut Keys: Here's A List Of All The Commands To Boost Your Productivity

Blender is an open-source and free to use 3D creation suite. It supports the entire 3D pipeline including 3D modelling, rigging, animation, game designing, simulation, rendering, and motion tracking. It also offers the 2D animation pipeline for people who prefer old school. Here is a list of the universal Blender shortcut keys that can help in boosting your creativity while cutting down on the hard work:

Blender for beginners: shortcut keys

If you have just come across Blender and are trying the program to write your new 3D/2D animation, these Blender commands might come in handy. All the commands mentioned below are universally accepted as Blender shortcuts across all the Blender versions. Here are all the most commonly used Blender shortcut keys used by Blender users across the world:

Blender shortcuts for Properties

Ctrl+C – Copy the (single) value of the button

Ctrl+V – Paste the (single) value of the button

Ctrl+Alt+C – Copy the entire vector or the colour field

Ctrl+Alt+V – Paste vector as the whole or the whole colour field

RMB (Right Mouse Button) – Open the context menu

Backspace – Clear the value (clears a text field or sets the value to 0)

Minus – Negate the number values (multiply by -1.0)

Ctrl+Wheel (Mouse Scrolling Wheel) – Change the value in incremental steps, this option cycles the values for pop-up option menus and buttons

Return/Enter – Activates the menus or toggles the values

Alt – When held while editing values, it applies the changes to all the selected items, including objects, bones and sequence-strips. It can be used for number fields and toggles.

Blender shortcut keys for Animation

I – insert a keyframe

Alt+I – Clear the keyframe

Shift+Alt+I – Clear all keyframes (removing all F-curves)

Ctrl+D – Assign a driver

Ctrl+Alt+D – Clear the driver

K – Add a Keying Set

Alt+K – Clear the Keying Set

Blender for beginners - Python Scripting

Ctrl+C – Over any Operator Button, the shortcut copies the Python command into the clipboard (The program shortcut can be used in the Python console or the Text Editor while writing scripts)

Shift+Ctrl+C – Over any property button, the hotkey is used to copy the data path for the property. The feature is also available from the context menu.

Shift+Ctrl+Alt+C – Over the property buttons, the command copies the full data path for the data-block and property. Note: it is best to access values based on the context rather than by name, in most cases.

Blender shortcuts for Dragging

Ctrl – while dragging to snap discrete and accurate steps

Shift – Gives precision control to the values

Shift+Ctrl – Precise snap, this command will move the object with high precision along with the snapping constraint.

Blender for beginners – Text Editing shortcuts

Home – Go to the beginning of the text

End – Go to the ending of the text

Left, Right – Move the cursor left or right one character at a time.

Ctrl+Left, Ctrl+Right – Move the cursor left or right through an entire word

Backspace, Delete - Delete the characters

Ctrl+Backspace, Ctrl+Delete – Deletes whole words

Shift – Makes a selection while moving the cursor and holding the key.

Ctrl+A – Selects the entire text

Ctrl+C – Copies the selected text

Ctrl+X – Cuts the selected text

Ctrl+V – Pastes the text at the position of the cursor

Blender shortcut keys for Confirm or Cancel

ESC or RMB (Right Mouse Button) – Cancels

Enter or LMB (Left Mouse Button) – Confirms

Blender for beginners – Global Keys and shortcuts

Ctrl+O – Open File

Ctrl+S – Save File

Ctrl+N – New File

Ctrl+Z – Undo

Ctrl+Shift+Z – Redo

Ctrl+Q – Quit

F1 – Help (context-sensitive)

F2 – Rename Active Item

F3 – Operator Search

F4 – File Context Menu

F5-F8 – Reserved for user actions

F9 – Adjust the Last operation

F11 – Show render window

F12 – Render the current frame

Q – Quick Access (Favourites)

Ctrl+Spacebar – Toggle Maximie Area

Ctrl+Alt+Spacebar – Toggle Fullscreen Area

Ctrl+PageUp/Ctrl+PageDown – Next/Previous Workspace

Spacebar – User configurable

Shift+Ctrl+Spacebar – Playback Animations (reverse)

Blender shortcuts – Common Editor Keys

A – Select all

Alt+A – Select none

Ctrl+I – Invert selection

H – Hide selection

Alt+H – Reveal Hidden Items

T – Toggle Sidebar

N – Toggle Sidebar

Blender shortcut keys – 3D viewport

Tab – Edit-mode toggle

Ctrl+Tab – Mode switching pie menu (toggles pose mode for armatures)

1 – 3 – Edit Mesh vertex/edge/face toggle (Shift extends, Ctrl expands)

AccentGrave (`) – 3D view navigation pie menu

Ctrl+AccentGrave (`) – toggle gizmos

Shift+AccentGrave (`) – Walk/Fly mode

Blender shortcuts – Platform-specific hotkeys

macOS

The Cmd key can be used as an alternative for Ctrl key on macOS devices. It works flawlessly with a few exceptions that conflict with the operating system. List of other macOS specific Blender shortcut keys:

Cmd+Comma (,) – Preferences.

Blender for beginners – Industry Compatible Keymapping

Blender commands - General

1 – 9 – Mode/Element Switching

RMB (Right Mouse Button) – Context Menu

Tab – Operator search

Shift+Tab – Quick Access (Favourites)

Ctrl+D – Duplicate

P – Set Parent

Return – Rename

Ctrl+Return – Render

B – Proportional Editing/Soft Selection

Ctrl+[ - toggle toolbar

Ctrl+] – toggle sidebar

Blender shortcut keys - Viewport

Alt+LMB (Left Mouse Button) – Orbit View

Alt+MMB (Middle Mouse Button) – Pan View

Alt+RMB (Right Mouse Button) – Zoom View

F1 – F4 – Front/Side/Top camera viewpoints

F – Frame Selected

A – Frame All

Blender shortcuts – Selection

LMB (Left Mouse Button) – Select

Ctrl+A – Select All

Shift+Ctrl+A – Deselect All

Ctrl+I – Select Inverse

Up – Select more

Down – Select less

Double LMB (Left Mouse Button) – Select Loop

Alt+Double LMB (Left Mouse Button) – Select Ring

] – Select linked

Blender commands - Tools

W, E, R – Transform Tools

Q – Box Select

D – Annotate

C – Cursor Tool

Blender shortcuts - Edit Mode Tools

Ctrl+E – Extrude

Ctrl+B – Bevel

I – Inset

K – Knife

Alt+C – Loop Cut

Blender shortcut keys – Animation

Spacebar – Play/Pause

S – Set Location + Rotation + Scale Keyframe

Shift+S – Insert Keyframe Menu

Shift+W – Set Location Key

Shift+E – Set Rotation Key

Shift+R – Set Scale Key

Can I use these Blender commands on any version of the program?

All the Blender commands mentioned above can be used across all the variants of Blender programs. The commands also work seamlessly on devices running macOS with alternating the Cmd key with the Ctrl key. The compatibility of the Blender shortcut keys is subject to the developers of the program and can be provided or revoked as per their discretion. You can visit the official Blender web portal for a comprehensive list of all the shortcuts and hotkeys.

