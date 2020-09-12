Elon Musk Struggles To Remember Son's Name, Says It 'sounds Like A Password'

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sat for an interview during his recent trip to Giga Berlin, the European manufacturing plant for Tesla, Inc. As part of the interview, the journalist had asked Musk about his son, X Æ A-12, which left the billionaire entrepreneur momentarily confused. Here’s a look at the short interview that was shared on a YouTube channel on September 3. The interview lasts for about 9:13 minutes, however, you can jump to 1:25 to catch the bit.

As you can see in the video, the journalist asks Elon Musk, "How's X Æ A-12?", which leaves Musk puzzled. It's only after the interviewer repeats himself that Musk realises that he was, in fact, asking about his son. The billionaire laughs off the embarrassment and says that it actually sounded like a password. He soon acknowledges that his son is doing great and adds that he might as well bring him along the next time he comes back.

It was only a few months ago that Elon Musk announced that he, along with his girlfriend and Canadian singer Grimes, welcomed their son, named X Æ A-12, which sounded like a rather technical name. And while the name also sounded a bit difficult to pronounce, the celebrity couple soon changed the name to X Æ A-Xii which clearly didn’t help with the confusion as the netizens still couldn’t get the name right. However, it now appears that the name can be confusing to the baby's father as well.

Elon Musk's son's name pronounced as “ex-ash-ay-twelve”

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Elon Musk had explained that X Æ A-12 or X Æ A-Xii is pronounced as “ex-ash-ay-twelve”. Musk also revealed on the podcast that it was Grimes who had come up with the unique name. Interestingly, the couple has also officially registered it as a legal name on the child's birth certificate in the state of California in the United States. You can also check out the video embedded below where Elon Musk can be seen pronouncing the name of his child.

Image credits: Tobias Lindh | YouTube